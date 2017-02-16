Letter to the editor

I think we all can agree that farmers do not purposefully attempt to impair the water quality of our lakes, rivers and streams. However, I would hope that we could all also agree that many farmers in the area are resistant to using Best Management Practices such as buffer strips to the detriment of the water quality of our lakes, rivers and streams.

The notion that private property rights somehow trump using Best Management Practices to protect the water upon which we are all dependant, puzzles me. We'll reap what we sow. Continued resistance to the timely implementation of buffer strips will only further degrade the health of our Earth Mother, ourselves, our children and our grandchildren.

James Moore

Morris