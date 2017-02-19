Letter to the editor: Violence still impacts relationships

Despite sleep deprivation, I managed to remember to buy a gift for my daughter—a cute, shiny, red, heart-shaped purse because toddlers love purses—and my daughter was thrilled to receive it. What a great way to start our day. When my husband dropped me off at work this morning, I thought maybe we could meet for a lunch date. Now, at 2 p.m. my day has been so busy that I finally gave in, ordered take out, and I'm eating at my desk. I feel compelled to share with you the reason that my day is so busy. You see, criminals do not observe days of love; they just continue committing crimes of domestic abuse, stalking, harassment, assault, sexual assault, burglary, child abuse, and more.

I'm sure several local law enforcement officers are nodding their heads as they read this letter, but I also think that some community members may be surprised by my statement. Meanwhile, I'm outraged that right now, in the middle of Teen Dating Violence Awareness month, many of our friends and neighbors, adults and teens, are experiencing abuse. Although, on the other hand, I'm heartened that so many community members and local businesses have been so supportive of Someplace Safe in recent weeks and I thank you for your generous donations—they help us to provide a wide range of services to victims at no charge.

I can tell that many of you share my concern for victims of crime and you want to stand with victims just like I do. Please, continue to show your support in every way you can, financially and otherwise. To that end, I have a few ideas of other ways you can stand with victims in the coming months. March 7 is A Statewide Day to End Domestic Violence and on that day at noon I will be in front of the courthouse reading the names of the men, women, and children of Minnesota who were killed because of domestic violence in 2016. I will also speak briefly (because it will probably be cold) about we're already doing to prevent violence in our county and ways that we could do more. I hope you will join me for just 15 or 20 minutes.

Then, on April 15, Someplace Safe will have a Run/Walk to Raise Awareness about Sexual Assault at Pomme de Terre Park. Registration starts at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 8:30 a.m. and participants are welcome to register in advance at www.someplacesafe.info. I hope you join us and every time you wear your race T-shirt, you will be telling people that you don't accept violence in our community. If we all stand up for victims, then maybe next year everyone can have a more loving Valentine's Day. In the meantime, if you or someone you know is a victim, call Someplace Safe at 320-589-3208. I do this job because I want everyone to have safety, options, and hope no matter what day it is.

Lisa Thom

Someplace Safe — Crime Victim Advocate

Morris