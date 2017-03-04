Letter to the editor: Why cut trees in the park?

For many years, many times per week, I've eaten my lunch at Kjenstad Park—along with four or five other cars. I always park on the street in the shade of the big trees while I sit in my car and eat. The big trees created several shady spots, and they were the first places chosen by my fellow lunch-eaters. The City of Morris has cut down every one of those shade trees. The stump of the biggest tree is 4 feet in diameter. It was a cottonwood. Why? In a park? It will take 50 years to replace the shade.

Sarah Granger

Morris