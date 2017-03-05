Letter to the editor: What's happening to the trees?

What is happening to our boulevard trees recently ? I live near the hospital and the number of trees that have been removed by the city in the last month is staggering. Many of them have been in rows leaving fast empty places devoid of habitat. Are they diseased trees and at the end of their life span? The ones near me have been boxelder, maple and one ash. These are mature trees, yes, but with trimming would have been just fine. They are homes to a variety of animals. Why should these trees be protected? Large trees mean more shade which leads to more energy savings. They also mean cleaner air. Two more reasons that I found by googling the importance of large trees to a city is that mature trees help with stormwater management. Their leaves filter the water rather than having the water hit the ground and run off with little obstruction. Also where there are more mature shade trees overhanging the street, there needs to be less time between resurfacing that street. They create more shade with less heat to blacktop. Heat is what may contribute to the surface buckling, stretching and creating breaks in its surface. These last two are two of the problems the city of Morris has been trying to fix with our roads for years. Where is the tree board of the city of Morris? I can't imagine that they would advise this many trees to be destroyed. When Jay Fier was working for the city and was a member of the Tree Board, this would have never happened. What has changed since his departure? The beauty that trees provide our town is critical to all of us whether we are bird lovers, walkers, bikers or just enjoying being outside. Let the city know of your concerns about our trees. You can also be more knowledgeable about the importance of trees by checking the internet on the Benefits of Large Trees by the U.S. Forest Service.