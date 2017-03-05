Letter to the editor: Trump has no heroes

Shortly before Trump's Inauguration, he was asked an important question by The Times of London: "Do you have any models—are there heroes that you steer by—people you look up to from the past?" Who do you look up to: Mandela, Gandhi, Ronald Reagan, your high school English teacher? Many philosophies and faiths encourage us to reflect on the example of the "sage"—from Socrates to Jesus. Recently, we celebrated Presidents Day in our country. For me, it is always important to reflect on Washington and his example of selfless leadership—giving up his military command—to fully embrace his new duties as President.

This week, I will add another hero to my list. His name is Ian Grillot. On Feb 22, in a Kansas bar, an American terrorist shot two Indian Americans because he didn't like their skin color—and he thought they were from the Middle East. Srinivas Kuchibhotla died. Alok Madasani, a soon-to-be father, survived. Both of them engineers at the company Garmin. During the attack, Grillot patiently counted nine shots fired and then attacked the terrorist. Unfortunately, Grillot miscounted and was shot through the hand and chest. He explained, "I just did what I felt was naturally right to do... I was just doing what anyone should have done for another human being. It's not about where he's from, or ethnicity. We're all humans." The bullet missed his spine and Grillot will live. Of course, he doesn't think he is a hero. But, he is.

So, what did Trump say about his heroes? "Well, I don't like heroes. I don't like the concept of heroes, the concept of heroes is never great, but certainly you can respect certain people and certainly there are certain people — but I've learnt a lot from my father... and I learnt a lot about negotiation from my father — although I also think negotiation is a natural trait, I don't think you can, you either have it or you don't, you get better at it but basically, the people that I know who are great negotiators or great salesmen or great politicians, it's very natural, very natural...I got a letter from somebody, their congressman, they said what you've done is amazing because you were never a politician and you beat all the politicians...."

Sadly, the wisdom of the ages is wasted on Trump—it requires too much humility, attention and reflection. But, America will always have its heroes.

Troy Goodnough,

Morris