Letter to the editor: The value of trees

I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree.

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Against the earth's sweet flowing breast.

I would like to express my concern at all the mature trees that have been removed from the boulevards the past few weeks. I know some of them have been in tough shape, but can't many of them be trimmed instead of cut down? It will take decades for replacements to grow. The trees provide shade, block the wind, and make our city livable. In some cases five or six in a row have been removed. Clear cutting is also planned along Green River Road ditch. Can't the city leave a few standing along the ditch? It would make a big difference.

Ann Williams

Morris