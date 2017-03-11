Weather Forecast

    Letter to the editor: Trees big loss for park

    By Morris Sun Tribune Staff Today at 11:14 a.m.

    To the editor:

    As a 14-year resident of Morris, I am strongly dismayed to see so many large,

    mature trees removed within a very short amount of time. While trees in towns

    need trimming and disease response, the latest cutting practices are

    excessive. The character of Kjenstad Park has been changed forever by the

    removal of several large Cottonwood trees. Cottonwoods are not prone to EAB

    and Dutch Elm Disease, and their stumps indicate healthy wood all the way

    through. In an exchange with the city manager, I was informed that a

    comprehensive playground plan is in the works, there were "instances where

    things were not placed in the right spots given the nature of the playground

    itself."

    I strongly recommend to reconsider healthy planning practices in that case.

    The lifetime of a picnic shelter is probably not more than 30 years. The

    lifetime of playground equipment? Maybe 20 years if maintained well. The

    lifetime of a sidewalk? Maybe 20 years. All of these are under human control,

    and can be easily replaced, redesigned, redone.

    The time needed to grow a mature, effective, unique shade tree? Eighty to one

    hundred years.

    That is more than the lifetime of a human. That is certainly more than the

    lifetime of any of the park equipment or the laws that regulate that

    equipment.

    An old tree is a gift from previous generations who cared enough to let it

    grow. It should NEVER be a priority to remove it. It makes me unspeakably sad

    if these treasures are simply destroyed. Plan the structures around the trees

    that exists, not the other way around.

    Sylke Boyd

    Morris

