Letter to the editor: Trees big loss for park

As a 14-year resident of Morris, I am strongly dismayed to see so many large,

mature trees removed within a very short amount of time. While trees in towns

need trimming and disease response, the latest cutting practices are

excessive. The character of Kjenstad Park has been changed forever by the

removal of several large Cottonwood trees. Cottonwoods are not prone to EAB

and Dutch Elm Disease, and their stumps indicate healthy wood all the way

through. In an exchange with the city manager, I was informed that a

comprehensive playground plan is in the works, there were "instances where

things were not placed in the right spots given the nature of the playground

itself."

I strongly recommend to reconsider healthy planning practices in that case.

The lifetime of a picnic shelter is probably not more than 30 years. The

lifetime of playground equipment? Maybe 20 years if maintained well. The

lifetime of a sidewalk? Maybe 20 years. All of these are under human control,

and can be easily replaced, redesigned, redone.

The time needed to grow a mature, effective, unique shade tree? Eighty to one

hundred years.

That is more than the lifetime of a human. That is certainly more than the

lifetime of any of the park equipment or the laws that regulate that

equipment.

An old tree is a gift from previous generations who cared enough to let it

grow. It should NEVER be a priority to remove it. It makes me unspeakably sad

if these treasures are simply destroyed. Plan the structures around the trees

that exists, not the other way around.

Sylke Boyd

Morris