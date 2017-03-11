Letter to the editor: Tree board responds on trees

We are members of the Morris Tree Board who have been contacted by residents about the recent removal of trees from our parks and boulevards. We share the concern.

Urban environments can be harsh without mature trees. To preserve and protect our public tree canopy, the Tree Board has been working on a public tree removal policy. When a tree is suggested for removal, the criteria will weigh the tree's deficits such as structural damage or broken branches against its environmental, social and economic value. In most cases, trees can be trimmed to correct problems. A replacement tree takes decades to fill in the void of a removed mature tree. We feel mature trees should be removed only as a last resort.

Mature trees reduce energy costs by cutting the wind and providing shade in the summer. They reduce stormwater runoff by holding rain on the leaves, barks and branches until it evaporates. Trees provide habitat for pollinators, birds and other wildlife. They visually soften our streetscapes. Large trees muffle unpleasant noise and capture blowing dust. They remove carbon and pollutants from the air. The larger the tree, the greater the benefits.

In 2016 Morris became a Minnesota GreenStep City. Under a tab called "Urban Forests" on the GreenStep website, these and other benefits are explained. There is also Tree Benefit Calculator. It states that a 30-inch diameter basswood in the Morris area intercepts 4,000 gallons of stormwater each year. The tree annually saves 328 kilowatts of electricity for cooling and reduces heating needs by 48 therms. The tree reduces carbon in the air by 1,600 pounds every year.

A recent survey on the National Arbor Day Foundation website illustrates the importance of trees in communities. Eighty-eight percent of Americans surveyed said they would pay more for a house with trees in the yard, 79 percent feel trees define their neighborhood's character and 74 percent said they would not move to a neighborhood without trees.

Sally Finzel, Sue Granger, and David Poppe,

Morris Area Tree Board Members