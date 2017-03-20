Letter to the editor

In all the contentious discussion about the buffer bill, a very critical component of the whole argument is missing, sediment.

Out-of-repair and sediment-choked ditches are a source of pollution because the sediment ultimately flows to some body of water. This sediment is like gangrene in public ditches. Adding a bandage buffer without removing the sediment will do nothing to stop the sediment from going down stream. In addition, plugged ditches generate more soil erosion after heavy rainfall because they cannot convey water adequately.

The question needs to be asked, "What is the most economical and effective way to remove this sediment?" If one waits until it reaches the river or lake, how will it be removed? The most economical and effective method is to clean the ditch and put the soil back on the field where it will do the most good.

Bandage buffers for "clean water" without maintaining ditches (removing sediment) will only conceal a festering, gangrenous wound. This will be a temporary cosmetic approach with some warm, fuzzy feelings, but the sediment will have to go to the very lakes and rivers that are trying to be cleaned.

Rather than using money as a club from Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR), local soil and watershed districts need to be given the freedom to create and experiment with approved and experimental practices to help clean the waters without any interference from BSWR. "One size fits all" buffers don't work. "One size fits all" BSWR enforcement doesn't work either.

Allen Wold

Wheaton