Letter to the editor

Trump should also be commended for putting an end to the myth that the GOP is the party of family values. After looking at a picture of Donald Trump, Newt Gingrich and Rudy Giuliani during the campaign, a cynic remarked that these three men with nine wives and three times that many affairs might become the new face of the Republican Party. After the tape of the "locker room talk" by Trump and Billy Bush on the bus was released, Trump's poll numbers went up among evangelical Republicans. So in the future, whenever we hear any more about Republican family values, we will know they are talking about the family values of Henry VIII.

Trump's election gave Republicans the opportunity to remove the albatross of healthcare from the Democrats and place it around their own necks. Democrats should be forever grateful.

In his mad rush to craft a weapon of mass destruction for Obamacare, Paul Ryan will stumble and it will all explode in his face. History will record that the GOP was hoisted on their own petard.

Prior to his run for president as a Republican, Trump had supported a single payer healthcare system. If Trump could successfully push for such a system, end the treason of free trade, bring back jobs and end all of our illegal wars for the criminal state of Israel, most Americans would be looking to see if there is any room for Trump on Mount Rushmore.

Norman Gronwold

Norcross