Some days and relationships are truly diamonds

"I love being married. It's so great to find that one special person you want to annoy the rest of your life." — Rita Rudner

"People say you can't live without love, but I think oxygen is more important." — Anonymous

Ed and Helen Jane Morrison have always appreciated a good joke, which might explain, at least in part, why they retained my services as editor of The Morris Sun and Tribune for over five years.

Forty-odd years later, "that hippie editor," as anonymous critics often dubbed me, still gets haircuts only slightly more often than the arrival of Haley's Comet. I still have "itchy feet," but despite extensive travels, have yet to reach the Old Time Fiddlers and Blue Grass Festival in Union Grove, NC, as intended on my first sabbatical.

Ed and Helen Jane tolerated my screw-ups as a then-young, know-it-all journalist, and they afforded me the space for improvement tempered with humility. I will not contend that I became indispensable to The Sun-Tribune, but in just two short decades after I left their employ, they sold the paper.

But this is not about me. During the past half-century, I have written about floods, fires, farm crises, earthquakes and football upsets, along with countless "feel good" stories, but never about a diamond wedding anniversary.

Until now.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, Ed and Helen Jane, 96 and 95 years young, respectively, will celebrate 75 years of mutual love, friendship and tolerance. In addition to remaining above room temperature, I suspect another key to such a lengthy union is the shared belief that each party married above his/her station. (When just one expresses this belief and the spouse agrees, serious issues may arise.)

Three years ago, I wrote to Ed and Helen Jane, congratulating them for a generous gift to enhance the University of Minnesota, Morris art gallery, now named in their honor. I wished them continued health, laughter and enjoyment of cheap gin. Ed responded:

"Helen and I consider ourselves real fortunate just to be here above the grass. We celebrated our 72nd anniversary last weekend and are somehow hoping the dear Lord will help us through to 75."

"Unfortunately (the family doctor) told me I had drunk my share of cheap gin and cut me off. I miss it, but am content to have half a shot of champagne each New Year's."

In 1999, Ed, Helen Jane, son Jim and his wife Liz sold The Morris Sun and Tribune to Forum Communications, ending 101 years of family ownership. In 1898, Ed's father, J.C. Morrison, purchased The Tribune (established in 1875), and in 1947, the Morrisons acquired The Morris Sun, the other community publication. For many years, The Sun was published on Tuesdays and The Tribune on Thursdays, and now The Morris Sun Tribune is a combined Saturday publication.

I wrote to the family when the sale took place, and Ed's return letter included gratitude of longevity and a fishing report:

"We all miss you around here and are grateful for your contribution to the good fortune which has been our lot for lo these many years."

"As an aside, I caught five nice largemouth bass yesterday afternoon in Lake L'Homme Dieu."

During Ed's tenure, he served as president of the Minnesota Newspaper Association and was a founding partner in Quinco Press, one of Minnesota's first out-state central printing plants.

More importantly, Ed was a founder and former president of the West Central Educational Development Association, which was instrumental in Morris gaining a University of Minnesota campus in 1960. Once UMM was established, Helen Jane helped to organize the university's first concert series, leading to the current performing arts series.

In 1980, the UMM Alumni Association recognized Ed with a Distinguished Service Award for his efforts in establishing the campus. He also worked tirelessly to expand Morris' economic base through industrial development.

Ed often encouraged me to complete my degree, saying the distance a college education could carry one was amazing. At least, that's how I interpreted his wistful remark:

"You will go far, and I hope, soon."

Eight years after I left The Sun-Tribune, I re-enrolled at UMM, and upon receiving my diploma, Ed, Helen Jane, Jim and Liz helped me "put on the hog" in celebration, or perhaps, relief.

Seventy-five years is old for an elephant, middle-aged for a crocodile, young for a tree, but extremely rare for a marriage. When Ed and Helen Jane married, Pearl Harbor was more than two months away, but they may have been among the first to sample M&Ms or Cheerios. Walt Disney's "Dumbo" appeared on screen and Gutzon's son Lincoln Borglum finished carving the Presidents on Mount Rushmore.

Arriving on the scene were: Bob Dylan, Faye Dunaway, Neil Diamond, Martha Stewart, Simon and Garfunkel, Ann-Margret, Wilson Pickett, Joan Baez, Nick Nolte, Mama Cass Elliott, Placido Domingo, and who could forget Captain Beefheart, Long John Baldry and Dory Funk, Jr.?

Congratulations, my dear friends, and as a parting wish: never stop laughing, even when the jokes are lame.

Steve Lang wishes Ed and Helen Jane continued happy re-runs.