Telling the stories from where the wind blows

I was playing in the grass on a farm in northwest Iowa when the wind blew one of my toy structures over and upside down. I marched into the house to complain about the wind to my mom. My mom didn't exactly empathize but she did offer some wisdom. The wind always blows, especially in the Midwest.

Ugh. I was ready to pack my bags and head for the West or East Coast but when you are a kid and you can't drive, don't own a credit card and have no means to support yourself, packing your bags and moving isn't an option.

I thought of that windy day from my childhood while looking at the wind turbines just outside of Morris.

I thought "The wind always blows and it's always with me."

My husband and I moved to Morris two weeks ago so I could start my new job as editor of the Sun Tribune. I've worked in the newspaper industry for roughly 30 years. All of it where the wind blows.

From the sloping hills of the Buffalo Ridge in southwest Minnesota to the inclines along the Mississippi River in southeast Minnesota to the small prairie hills where the wind towers blink red at night not far from Interstate 35 in north central Iowa.

The wind, wind towers, corn, soybeans, even beets, are familiar to me. I'm accustomed to watching the seasons be marked by tractors and combines in the fields or snowplows digging out from a recent blizzard.

I'd like to say I've come to enjoy the wind. I can't say that. I do, however, enjoy the ebb and flow of community. I particularly like working for community newspapers to share the stories and the history of county boards, city councils, schools, organizations and the people who make up the communities in these regions where the wind blows.

So, I live with wind. But, at the same time, I live now in a community with a vibrant university, a healthy service and retail market, a nice river and bike trails, a good relationship between the newspaper and community, a good company, good newspaper staff and strong industry including agriculture.

We are also nearer to my husband's family who live near that Buffalo Ridge and its wind towers. I'm not far from my family, who after 10 years are all back in the Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota area.

I look forward to meeting folks in this area. And continuing the Sun Tribune's tradition of telling stories from the community.