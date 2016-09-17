Reading is one reason for long life

Frances Van Zomeren’s friend Agnes Searle says Van Zomeren was smarter than any man that taught high school math.

Van Zomeren grew up in Stevens County. She started teaching in Ashby but she took a break when she started raising her family.

World War II came and Van Zomeren returned to the classroom. “All the men went to war,” she said.

But, Van Zomeren didn’t have a problem stepping into a role left by a man. “She is SMARTER than them. Put that in big, capital letters,” Searle told me.

Van Zomeren laughed. She isn’t so sure about being smarter but she seems very sure about one thing that’s helped her live to 99 years.

“I do read a lot,” Van Zomeren said. “That’s what keeps me going.”

Van Zomeren and Searle were sitting at a table in the Morris Public Library when I learned this. They were in the library to say goodbye to librarian Melissa Yauk who is leaving for Boise, Idaho, after about eight years in Morris. Watch for a story on Yauk in the Sept. 25 Sun Tribune.

When a 99-year-old woman, soon to be 100 in October, shares a reason for her longevity, you pay attention.

“I have all kinds of books,” Van Zomeren said. She reads almost any kind of book from mysteries to non-fiction history.

She told me she also reads the newspaper, which made me smile.

Van Zomeren said she has no idea how many books she reads in a year. Maybe 20, maybe 30, maybe more.

“As a kid, I always read,” Van Zomeren said. Her mother, Edith Diehl, always encouraged her children to read.

We’ve all heard and read about the studies that show reading, and being read to, at a young age helps with learning throughout our lives. Van Zomeren is a wonderful example of that.

She will be leaving for her daughter’s home in Arizona soon.

I’m certain Van Zomeren will be reading down there.