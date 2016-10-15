Editor's column

Ferriero is also the principal at St. Mary's Catholic School in Morris. Ferriero would have access to nun's habits. But, it's not as if there is a bunch of habits stored in a room somewhere.

"I asked around the diocese a little..." Ferriero said. "It's been so long since we've had a large group of nuns in full habits."

I've been told the full habits haven't been worn much since the late 1960s or 1970s. I've covered various Catholic schools in my years as a reporter and editor and I can't say I've seen a full habit in any of those schools. Nor have I seen any at the Catholic affiliated hospitals I've visited. I have seen the headdress which includes the veil, the white cap that holds the headress in place. And I've seen the wimple, which a dictionary tells me is the traditional white piece that covers the neck.

The cast of "Sister Act" won't look like today's nuns. The musical is set in the 1970s when it was still common to see nuns in the full habit.

So, when Ferriero searched for costumes he didn't have any luck in the diocese and found that buying and renting nun's habits are expensive.

Buying was the best option, Ferriero said.

Still, it's going to take some money to dress the cast.

"What I've done is purchased some 'decent' nun costumes and will then add additional pieces throughout the show," Ferriero said. "We also had to purchase garb for the priest in the show and some dancers. While there isn't too much costume changing, the single costumes needed are pricey."

Ferriero said the basic costume is $25 per nun. Makes sense since Ferriero is asking $25 to Support a Sister in the fundraising campaign.

Any extra money raised will go toward additional pieces needed for nuns at about $15 to $25 per piece, and to special effects.

Ferriero has plans for those nun's habits when the show closes. Those are cool plans with promise of some bigger things for high school musicals.

"After the musical is over I plan to put them onto the web to rent or sell," Ferriero said of the costumes. "We will use that revenue for any upcoming shows."

The money generated from the costumes will be used to grow the musicals each year.

"Last year, I had just 40 students involved. This year the cast is over 60," Ferriero said. That number does not include the tech and crew students.

Cool. It would be nice if lots of people were inspired to Support A Sister.

Those who donate will be thanked in the show's program.

Look for the Support A Sister posters in various locations in town. Donations can also be sent to Plays in Morris at P.O. Box 403, Morris, MN 56267. If you mail in a cash or check, indicate how you'd like to be thanked in the program such as your name, in memory of, business name and similar.