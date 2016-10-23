Commentary

In 1952 it was different. Then candidates made 'whistle stops,' coming through towns and speaking from the rear of a campaign train.

It happened in Morris on Oct. 23, 1952, when the Republican nominee for vice president, Richard M. Nixon and his wife Pat, made a 'whistle-stop' in Morris.

The train arrived at 12:15 p.m. at the Great Northern Depot, coming from Breckenridge, to a crowd estimated at 2,500 on a sunny but brisk afternoon.

Most Morris stores were closed from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and schools were closed to allow everyone an opportunity to listen to his 20 minute speech and see the man who became vice president, and later, president. Local Republican officials first entered the train, and then Nixon and his wife appeared.

And what did the future vice president and president talk about? Speaking to farmers, he said the Eisenhower-Nixon administration would pass a 'strong' farm bill, would clean up the mess the Truman administration had left in foreign affairs, would not cut Social Security and would stop the spread of communism. He also denies that Dwight Eisenhower, a retired Army general, would cut the pay of soldiers and extend their enlistment due to the war in Korea. The train left at 12:35 p.m., with both Nixon and his wife waving from the rear of the train. It was heading to Willmar and then Litchfield, and the rest is history.

Interesting for me is that at the time Nixon was speaking, my sister was in labor at the hospital in Morris. And the problem: All the doctors were at the speech, and had to be called back to the hospital. When my first niece saw the light-of-day, my sister and her husband, did not immediately have a name for the baby girl. So the nurses started calling her "little Pat," in honor of Pat Nixon. Even though, at that time, my sister and her husband were avid Democrats, the name stuck; my niece was named Patricia.

This visit to Morris by a prospective vice president was the only the second time that such a candidate had visited Morris.