Editor's column

"I have my own little garden a few feet away," Nordstrom's brother Richard Olsen said. The house and garden plots have been in the family for several generations since the late 1800s, Olsen said.

His garden is maybe 20 by 20 feet, Olsen said. His sister's garden was about 20 by 50 feet, maybe 60 feet.

A big garden provided a big harvest. "She canned nearly 700 quarts a year," Olsen said of his sister. "She was just like our mother."

"She canned everything," Nordstrom's husband Pete said. "Meat, fruit, vegetables."

While Pete Nordstrom said he "liked everything she canned" he could still pick a few favorites. "I loved her canned peaches. And her jams. I loved her jams."

Family members and friends received garden produce and canned goods each year.

We often read website posts or newspaper stories or see TV news about locally grown food. Stories about how folks have started small gardens in cities or planted herbs and tomatoes in pots or small plots of lands. Ironically, this actions happen as more of us move farther away from our farming roots in the rural Midwest.

But there are those who continue to till the soil in gardens. The folks who bring us the tomatoes, the cucumbers and the like for the farmer's markets, or even the grocery store or restaurant.

There's comfort in knowing a family shares a tradition of growing food. Even if they don't share a talent for canning.

"I don't know how to can," Olsen said, but his wife does..

The family had eaten much of what Nordstrom canned in 2015 before this fall started. Olsen tended his own garden while his wife Valerie tended to her flower garden.

Nordstrom had eaten his last canned peaches and vegetable soup made with his wife's canned meat.

But someone else was tending Janet Nordstrom's garden this season.

Her stepdaughter Kristi Pace and her husband had planted the vegetables, pulled the weeds and harvested the garden crop.

"It was nice," Olsen said. The alternative would have likely been a lawn where a garden still stands, Olsen said.

"It's was kind of nice to see someone else out there," Olsen said of his sister's stepdaughter and her husband.

Change happens, life evolves and someone tended Janet Nordstrom's garden this year. I'm sure some folks were pretty thankful with the results.