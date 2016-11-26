Sue's Views

Most folks were understanding when I explained that between bad weather, terrible road conditions and intermittent power outages at both printing plants that we work with, there simply was no way to get Saturday's paper done in time for its usual delivery. So I made the decision to hold off until Monday.

Trust me, I was more disappointed than anyone else about the delay, but I knew I wouldn't drive in Friday's weather and I wasn't going to risk anyone else out on the roads either.

But it occurred to me that most folks simply don't know what it takes to get their copy of the newspaper to them and when the work occurs.

So let me share a typical week with you. It begins with updating our subscriber mailing list. Particularly this time of year, when the snowbirds are flying south, it takes some time and patience to update that list. As an aside, let me recommend that you send your new address to us rather than rely on the post office to forward your newspaper. Call us at 888-589-2525 or email classifieds@morrissuntribune.com. If I really wanted to go down a rabbit hole, we could talk about how long it takes a newspaper to get to Arizona, but that is not today's topic. That falls in the "Things I Cannot Control So Don't Waste Time Worrying About It" category.

Back to our office in Morris, where a small but wily group of journalists begins planning on Monday for the news and sports that will be included in Saturday's edition. There's an editorial staff meeting that includes a review of all of the stories in the works, which events we will cover and any photos that might be taken, and what sidebars, or additional information could be included. As an example, last week on the eve of Argos, associate editor Brooke Kern thought we should put up our time lapse camera in a public location to capture the rapidly changing landscape. So she found a spot, trudged out in the cold and damp and set it up. One of the photos in this edition is from that set up. Additionally, you can see the video she created on our website. It's pretty cool.

As the editorial staff goes about their weekly tasks, the sales staff is in contact with businesses to help schedule and create their advertising.

For those local businesses who do advertise with us, please accept my heartiest thanks. You are the reason we can continue to put out a printed weekly edition. Yes, we charge for subscriptions, but that fee just barely covers the cost of mailing the paper to you each week. And before you suggest that it would be cheaper to hire carriers to deliver the paper, I'll just let you know that newspaper carriers are as rare as full service gas stations these days.

So, on Thursday afternoon, I sit down and plan how the ads and the news will come together. Anyone who has ever worked in, at or near a newspaper knows that the first thing that gets placed and the most important thing on the page is the advertising. We have a design team that helps me with the layout and it's something of a well-choreographed dance to get the plan for Saturday's paper put together.

So the real fun starts on Friday, when the pages are designed. Every piece of this puzzle has to come together by 5 p.m. when the digital files are sent directly to the prepress department at the West Central Tribune in Willmar. Their press starts early Friday afternoon and runs until 2 or 3 a.m.

At the same that the page design is coming together, our delivery driver has started a 180 mile trek that will take him to Alexandria, Lowry and Willmar to gather the fliers that will end up stuffed in your newspaper.

The Morris Sun Tribune hits the press early that evening. I have had the privilege of being in the pressroom when our paper is being printed. It's an amazing site to see and 2500 copies are printed in relatively short order.

After the edition is printed, cut and folded, it is sent to the mailroom so the pre-printed inserts that were delivered earlier in the day—the Classy Canary and the fliers from Willie's SuperValu, Eul's Hardware Hank and Shopko, for example—can be stuffed into each individual paper. The papers then have address labels printed and are bundled by route for the postal carriers.

Finally, at about 11 p.m., the newspapers are loaded onto our delivery van and trucked back to Morris. Our faithful driver, John, delivers the papers to the Post Office and various dealers throughout Hancock and Morris. The last step is the postal carriers who then bring your copy of the Morris Sun Tribune to you.

It's a complex workflow, but it works so often that I often forget how many moving parts there are. Argos reminded me this past weekend.

So it would seem that Robert Burns was right, the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry.