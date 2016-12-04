Editor's column: Big fire was big news in 1916

The Morris Sun and Morris Tribune had news stories of the fire but scant coverage in the weeks that followed. Headlines instead were dominated by the election, auto and wagon crashes, Christmas gathering and other news.

As I paged through those old bound books of 1916 editions of the Sun and Tribune I couldn't help but think of how a fire of that magnitude would play in the news today.

No doubt, there would be reporter or two from a larger newspaper or TV station from the Twin Cities or North Dakota in Donnelly.

Social media would buzz with postings from news organizations and the public.

It's not that it wasn't big news back in 1916.

The Tribune's Nov. 3 fire called it a $100,000 fire. Both the Sun and Tribune put their stories at the top of A1. But to learn more, at least in the weeks after the fire, I had to look in the Donnelly News section of the Sun.

The Nov. 3 Tribune story said the loss was estimated at between $100,000 and $200,000. The fire started in the rear of R.W. Essingston's restaurant at about 3 a.m. Nov. 2, the Tribune said.

The fire spread through the confectionary of Wroot brothers, H.C. Hjemhus pool hall, J.W. Brown's general merchandise store, J.E. Petersons's Hardware store, Overson and Roan's general merchandise store and a large dwelling owned by J. M. Waggoner before it was checked, the Nov. 3 Tribune story said.

The brick wall of the Donnelly State Bank next to to Essington's restaurant was the only barrier between the railing flames and the few remaining buildings of the business section, the Nov. 3 Tribune story said.

The Nov. 2 Sun story said "the flames gained great headway before discovered. The pool hall and barbershop south of the restaurant were seen in flames. Brown's store, the drug store and Peterson's hardware store were directly in the path of the fire and soon were burned to the ground."

The Sun story said the fire jumped across the street to the "Waggoner department store and the Waggoner residence became the prey of the flames and burned."

I kind of like that Sun's phrasing with "flames gained great headway" and "became the prey of the flames." A vivid description like a rolling monster seeking prey as it traveled down the street.

The Nov. 3 Tribune story captured a few different details. "The flames lighting up the early morning skies could be plainly seen in Morris. For a time it seemed as if the entire town would be destroyed by the conflagration and every resident began moving his household goods into the street."

Imagine a fire so intense that every resident feared for his life and property.

But, this was not an ordinary fire under ordinary circumstances..

Donnelly had disconnected the connection to the water source for fighting fires because of a well project.

"The fire would have been comparatively easy to put out at the time of the first alarm by Herbert LePage, the city marshall, if the city fireworks had not been disconnected while a new well was being dug," the Nov. 3 Tribune said.

Maybe, Herbert LePage was right. But, it seems like the fire had gotten a good start before it was discovered and wood burns pretty quickly. The fire departments of 1916 don't have the staff and equipment of 2016 so the damage would likely still been extensive, however perhaps not so many buildings would have been destroyed.

Donnelly did receive help from firefighters from Herman and Morris. Those firefighters brought chemical fire apparatus.

"The chemical apparatus was the only factor that saved the entire residence sections from the flames," the Tribune said.

A Great Northern Freight Train stopped to help. The crew used 250 gallons of water from the engine tank on the fire, the Tribune said.

The fire was under control at 6 a.m., the Tribune said.

News of the fire quickly spread.

"For four or five days after the fire the Donnelly streets were lined up with sight seers from all over the country," the Donnelly News said in the Nov. 9, 1916 edition of the Sun.

The same edition of the Donnelly News said "F.M. Smith moved and settled into rooms over the Leaf store." F.M. Smith lost his apartment in the fire. The town had few housing vacancies after the fire.

The Donnelly News also said the wife of the pool hall owner and their children left for Cottonwood to stay with her parents. "They will probably stay until (pool hall owner) finds them a place to live. "There are no houses or any place to move into," the Donnelly News said.

Again, coverage after Nov. 2 or 3 was scant. Now, I need to check in 1917 newspapers because I'm curious as to who rebuilt, who left town and who changed businesses.