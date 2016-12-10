I'd like to share a couple of cool bits of information shared with me related to two of my columns in the Sun Tribune.

A while back I wrote a column about retired teacher Frances Van Zomeren. I shared some of Van Zomeren's story of her love of reading and her math prowess. It was clear to me that this retired teacher must have influenced many students during her career.

One of those students wrote to me. Brenda Payne is a math teacher at Holdingford High School.

Payne wrote to Van Zomeren but she graciously allowed me to use some of what she wrote. "Because of you, Mrs. Van Zomeren, I always believed it was possible to become a math teacher. I actually didn't know that women were a minority in the field until I got a teaching job. Lifelong was a part of you and it created a drive in me."

"Mr.s Van Zomeren, thanks for making a difference in my life! Know that I am excited and challenged daily as I continue learning."

What neat comments.

The Sun Tribune's Donnelly correspondent Allen Anderson sent me some information on the Donnelly fire of 1916 he had received from Leo Overson, a former Donnelly resident.

When I wrote my recent column on the 1916 Donnelly fire I hadn't yet learned which business owners had decided to rebuild in Donnelly. Leo Overson tells us about one business that did rebuild.

Overson's grandparents were Gus and Emma Overson. The Oversons moved to Donnelly in 1915 from Beardsley where they operated a store with Iver Roan. The Oversons' and Roan's first store was on main street where the Phillips 66 gas station was later, Overson said.

The Oversons lost their store in the fire. "Their residence was next to the store. They lost most everything in the fire," Overson wrote of his grandparents.

A new store was built in 1917. Overson and Roan retired in 1954. Leo Overson said the store stands today as H&D.

Now, I need to peek into some more back issues of the Sun and Tribune to learn more about the Oversons and other business owners from that 1916 fire.

MNA awards

Today's issue includes a story about the Sun Tribune's Minnesota Newspaper Association contest awards.

Brooke Kern earned several individual awards and the newspaper as a whole earned awards its website and a general excellence award. We won't know if we won first, second or third place in those categories until the Jan. 26 awards banquet.

My role is these awards was to help evaluate what stories, issues, etc. would be submitted to the MNA contest. The deadline on eligible items happened before I started as editor.

Kudos to Brooke and the entire staff of the Sun Tribune because without folks doing their respective jobs including handling open houses, selling ads and balancing the books, we can't publish the newspaper or post to the website. Congratulations also to former Sun Tribune editor Kim Ukura who had a key role in making those MNA awards happen.

We don't need awards to keep us motivated to jobs we (mostly) love because I believe we strive to do award-winning work each day. But, it is gratifying to receive the awards.