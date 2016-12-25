Editor's column

I'd think that was pretty cool, however, I am of the belief that Elvis is still alive and recently retired from his job at a Dunkin' Donuts in Des Moines, Iowa. Those folks thought he looked familiar but why would Elvis be at Dunkin' Donuts?

Publisher Sue Dieter loves Elvis. "I am a rabid Elvis fan." That could be an understatement. "Blue Christmas" is one of her favorite Christmas songs.

Business and human resources manager Heidi Roiland also loves Elvis but when it comes to Christmas, she's a Bing Crosby devotee. She loves hearing that crooner sing "A White Christmas." She likes Elvis' version but it's Bing who gets the most love.

And really, who can't help but sing along when Bing starts with his dream.

Christine MacKenzie handles the office which includes everything from open houses to checking ads. MacKenzie is younger than most of us in the office. She really doesn't have a favorite Christmas song. But, she does have a favorite Christmas movie called, "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer."

"Because it's cute," she said.

Yep, it is a cute movie. And it has stood the test of time. I think it's broadcast at least twice a year during the Christmas season.

Nancy Olson in ad sales loves "Go Tell It On The Mountain." "It's different," she said. "I don't think you hear it as often."

You certainly don't hear it as much as "White Christmas." But, there are some really cool versions of it including ones by Dolly Parton and Frank Sinatra.

Sales representative Linda Cook likes "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree." That was the song and theme we used for our annual entry into the Parade of Lights in November.

"It makes me want to dance," Cook said.

While MacKenzie is not a big Christmas music fan, Cook isn't much of a Christmas movie fan. She does like "Frosty The Snowman" because she likes the singing of Burl Ives.

A couple of other classics make the Christmas movie list. Roiland likes "Miracle on 34th Street" and "A White Christmas." And it's the classic, first version of "Miracle on 34th Street."

Dieter enjoys "A Charlie Brown Christmas." Who doesn't like some of Charlie Brown's pitiful tree during Christmas?

Olson likes the newest Hallmark Christmas movie. I think Hallmark has two channels so Olson can like a new movie often.

"I'm not the type that watches movies over and over," Olson said.

As for me, I am a fan of "Christmas Vacation" and that other Christmas classic, "Die Hard." I won't go into a long explanation of why "Die Hard" is a great Christmas movie but it has something to do with saving folks, redemption and grace. I know, it's violent but it's a good movie.

"Christmas Vacation" is just plain funny and has many relatable moments. And Cousin Eddie.

I can't really pick a favorite Christmas song but I am partial to any song by Amy Grant or the Carpenters or Dean Martin or played by the Boston Pops. Or maybe...ugh, the list would be too long.