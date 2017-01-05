Bits and Pieces: What was life like 100 years ago?

TEMPLATE v4.3 - Sent to web: Wed Jan 04 2017 07:38:21 GMT-0600 (CST)

Bits and Pieces

How much has changed in 100 years?

Jan Malo

2017 has arrived. As a young girl in the 50's, it was hard to imagine the 2000's and here we are going into the 17th year. So much has changed since the 50's, some good and some bad, but I appreciate that I lived in the United States and have enjoyed the many freedoms. But the changes in the past 100 years are amazing when one thinks of the technology invented over that time from horse and buggy to drones. Will wonders remain to amaze?

I was sent the following by my niece over Facebook and thought I would share it with you.

The year is 1915, over 100 years ago and here is a list of the accepted back then.

1. The average life expectancy for men was 47 years.

2. Fuel for cars was only sold in drug stores.

3. Only 14 percent of the homes had a bathtub.

4. Only 8 percent of the homes had a telephone.

5. The maximum speed limit in most cities was 10 m.p.h.

6. The tallest structure in the world was the Eiffel Tower.

7. The average US wage was in 1910 was 22 cents an hour.

8. The average US worker made between $200 - $400 per year.

9. A competent accountant could expect to earn $2,000 per year.

10. A dentist could make $2,500 per year.

11. A veterinarian could make between $1,500 - $4,000 per year.

12. A mechanical engineer could make about $5,000 per year.

13. More than 95 percent of all births took place in the home.

14. 90 percent of all doctors had no college education. Instead, they

attended so-called medical schools, many of which were condemned

in the press and the government as "sub-standard".

15. Sugar cost 4 cents a pound.

16. Eggs were 14 cents a dozen.

17. Coffee was 15 cents a pound.

18. Most women only washed their hair once a month. They used

Borax or egg yolks for shampoo.

19. Canada passed a law that prohibited poor people from entering

into their country for any reason.

20. The five leading causes of death were: Pneumonia and influenza.

Tuberculosis, Diarrhea, Heart Disease and Stroke.

21. The US Flag had only 45 stars.

22. The population of Las Vegas was only 30.

23. Crossword puzzles, canned beer and iced tea hadn't been invented yet.

24. There was neither Mother's Day or Father's Day.

25. Two out of every 10 adults could not read or write.

26. Only 6 percent of all Americans had graduated high school.

27. Marijuana, heroin and morphine were all available over the counter in

a local drug store.

28. 18 percent of households had at least one full-time servant or domestic help.

29. And last, there were about 230 reported murders in the entire United States.

It is amazing how fast everything around us is changing. It is impossible to imagine

what it will be like in another 100 years!

I wish everyone a prosperous and Happy New Year!