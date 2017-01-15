Editor's note:

I need to share a card I received from my son. The card reads "If today, a monkey shows up with a go kart, your correct response should be: 'Let me go grab my helmet.'" My son's written words said, "Here's to fun and adventures in 2017."

I couldn't agree more. A monkey with a go kart did not show up at my house on my birthday. Not even a squirrel with a mini-bike. But I was ready.

The way I figure it in this busy world we need to be ready for fun and adventure at any time. I don't think we all need to climb a mountain, strap ourselves into a zip line or go whitewater kayaking but we can find fun and adventure in our own backyards.

Here's a few ideas. We periodically get new snowfalls here. It's a chance to make a snow angel. I wouldn't recommend doing this when it's 10 below. And I'd suggest making sure you have friends or family around in case you need help getting up.

If you have access to a computer, search for a few good jokes. Write those jokes down or memorize them. The next time you call a friend or sit down for supper with your spouse, share those jokes. Fun.

Adventure is hard to find in Morris and Stevens County, you say? Not so. Adventure could be cooking a new meal. Better yet, share the meal with friends and family. Maybe you can make the meal together and share the cost. Even if you don't care for the adventurous meal, someone you know is bound to like it.

Adventure is as much about leaving your comfort zone as it is about climbing mountains. Try sitting in a different pew in church on Sunday. That could be an adventure for the entire congregation because if your adventurous choice displaces a congregation member, you may start a domino effect.

If the roads are clear and sun is shining and it's not 10 below, take a new route to a neighboring town, or one you haven't used for a while. "Waste of time," you may say. I say "Nope." I'd be willing to beat that less familiar route will challenge your brain a bit and maybe prompt a good memory or two of a old friend or a friendly occurrence.

Walk through the University of Minnesota Morris campus during the day or evening. Check out the street names and the names of campus buildings. The names could inspire memories or lead you to search for more information about who these folks are. The campus does have its own atmosphere and it's a way to be somewhere else for a while.

Or load up some friends in the car and take a drive around town and play your favorite music loud. Or play that music loud inside your own home with friends. Dance and laugh and forget about age or decorum.

Sure, the ideas may seem a little silly. But, winters can be long in Minnesota, and we need to grab every piece of fun and adventure we can when the sun rises slowly and seems to set all too quickly.