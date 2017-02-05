Sue's Views: Find a new adventure in the unexplored Morris

On days when I am desk-bound, I try to take a short break and look at Instagram, since the view from my office consists almost entirely of the backside of Meadowland Market. National Geographic and Margaritaville are two favorite Instagram accounts to visit, if only for a moment of escape.

The photo that caught my eye was posted on Instagram's account (@instagram). Compared to the vivid and breath-taking colors that are usually captured on the other two accounts, it was the simplicity of this photo that made me think, "I bet there's a good story that goes with this."

Here is the caption: "I want people to see things differently," says photographer and educator Dondre Green (@dondregreen). "I want to shift people's perspectives, and I want to push boundaries." After losing his full-time job, the 24-year-old Bronx, New York, native was eager to tackle a passion project. That was the beginning of @bronxnarratives, a short documentary highlighting the beauty of the borough and its residents that transformed into an online publication. Since launching, Bronx Narratives has partnered with local groups and businesses to host community events like photo walks to hidden neighborhood gems. "I've lived in the Bronx my entire life, yet I never explored it," says Dondre.

There's more, but that quote, "I've lived in the Bronx my entire life, yet I never explored it," set off bells and whistles in my head.

Last month, I listened as Ardath Larson suggested that attending various events in the community was part of the volunteer work that got her recognized through Pay It Forward Stevens County. She encouraged others to attend concerts, recitals, sports events and other such happenings in Morris. She lamented that so few people take advantage of the rich and varied opportunities just waiting for you to participate.

So what parts of your hometown have gone unexplored by you?

Have you ever attended a city council, county commission or school board meeting, just to see what really happens?

How long has it been since you have enjoyed a band or choir concert put on by any age student?

Can you say that you have been in each of the businesses on Main Street in Morris?

Instead of Netflix and chill, have you considered trying a new place to eat and a movie at the Morris Theatre? Make sure you stop and look up at the marquee before you go in, because honestly, the red waterfall lights on the "Morris" sign are a thing of beauty.

Attend any of the upcoming dinners including The Firemen's Steak Fry, Cattlemen's Steak Dinner, and Pork Producers Pork Chop Feed. Yes, the food is good, but the company is even better.

Go bowling.

Go swimming.

Try spinning at one of the gyms.

Go log rolling. I did. Well, really, I tried but could never fully harness my inner lumberjack. I haven't laughed that hard in a good long time, so the bruises were worth it.

Go for a walk, if not on your street, try a stroll through the University of Minnesota, Morris campus. Even in the winter, the scenery is spectacular and again, the company is outstanding.

Participate in any of the public events at UMM, and then take a minute to visit with a student.

Visit the museum. Seriously, the Lion King quilt exhibit promises to be amazing.

Visit the library. Get a library card and go back again and again.

Try a cup of coffee from every single place in town that sells it and find a new favorite.

Join your friends who are involved with the Kiwanis, Lions, Women of Today, Eagles, or any of the other organizations that are doing good throughout the community one bingo card or sno-cone at a time.

Find a place in town that you have never been, and go there. I've been doing this off and on for 30 years and still have a lengthy list of places yet to visit and new adventures to try.

Then stop by our office, and let us know what news is happening in those places you have found in your town.