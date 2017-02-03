Hancock editor column: Putting their cards on the table

Stop by the Hancock Co-op in the morning during the week and you will find a group of men playing cards. A group played cards one morning while a few men stood and watched.

A similar scene plays out in the senior center in Morris. No doubt the same type of table can be found in Chokio or Cyrus or Benson.

More than a few years ago I covered an annual Euchre tournament in a small town in Minnesota. The tournament drew card players from the region and a few other states including Montana. The competition was serious. There wasn't much table talk.

The guys I watched in Hancock were serious but not so much. They allowed viewers to give them some good-natured ribbing while they paid attention to the cards.

They were playing Pinochle, I think. At least that is what I recall the words on the cards saying.

I grew up ina card-playing house. I played endless games of Gin and Rummy with my grandpa, bless his heart. My parents were in a card club. We played cards during blizzards, which seemed to happen more often than these days. We played cards at family gatherings.

I went to the first day of kindergarten with a deck of cards. No other kids knew how to play Gin or Rummy. They wanted to play Go Fish. I remember that. My dad also told me I cried because kids didn't know how to play real cards.

My dad is a keen card player. He easily tracks the card played and often chooses his strategy before all the cards are dealt for each hand. He's serious. As he's gotten older, I'm sure the reflexes are bit slower, the instinct not as sharp. But, he continues to play. Not as often as he did when a trip to town during the winter usually meant cards at the cafe or elevator.

Cards. Ingrained in society whether it was the wild west or gentlemen's games in card parlours with beautiful game tables.

It's in our language. The luck of the draw, play the hand you're dealt, a bad hand, knowing when to hold and when to fold or it was in the cards.

Many movies feature a card game or cards. It's the main focus in "The Cincinnati Kid" and "The California Split." And how many movies have had cowboys getting shot while playing cards?

Whether it's Pinochle, 500, Hearts, or Spades or any one of the dozens of other card games, it's like somewhere in rural America, on any given day, a group of folks are gathered around a table and playing.