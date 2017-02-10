Bits and Pieces: Support that swearing ban

When growing up I never heard my parents swear except maybe the occasional hammer on the thumbnail accident. And if we, meaning us kids, used such language we paid for it by either a spanking or soap in the mouth. Seem cruel? it worked.

Using bad language is just a poor habit and can be corrected over time with discipline. I'm also talking about poor grammar. While this too becomes a habit as we get our point across without using proper grammar, it shows a laziness that has become too normal.

Using our phones for texting has taken away using correct grammar as we write using letters to describe what we are saying such as U for you.

Another sad point is how young children use foul language and it doesn't always come from the public, you know it is used frequently in the home and to me it shows a bad taste and makes the child look bad.

But while I won't change people with this column, maybe it will get people to think about how they speak in the public.

And another matter is how language is used to bully and belittle people, it is cruel and doesn't make someone look more important, in fact it makes them look like a total jerk. This is a place where the "Golden Rule" should be applied, don't say something to someone that you wouldn't like said to you!

So be careful of what you say and have a good day!