Editor's column: St. Mary's kids give a big thank you

I was in the pre-kindergarten classroom this week at St. Mary's Catholic School in Morris. The kids in this class along with the other classes at St. Mary's participated in a cool way to say thank you. The students brought Valentines to various members of the community.

The pre-kindergarten students in Michelle Nonnemacher's class brought Valentines to the Morris Police Department.

"We went to the police station in the morning," Gabriella Jost said.

Students had something special to tell the police officers and other staff members.

"We said 'thank you,'" Brady Woodke said.

Why did they thank the members of the police department and sheriff's office?

"Because they keep us safe from bad guys," Braxton Minnick said.

Police officers aren't someone the kids should be afraid of, the students said. In fact, Jost said she'd like to be a sheriff some day. But, she also wants to be a singer and I think, a cowgirl, so I think the job of Stevens County Sheriff Jason Dingman is safe for a while.

So, while these students were thanking the police and sheriff's office, other students were thanking more members of the community including the local ambulance service.

St. Mary's principal Joe Ferriero said the school's teachers came up with the Valentine's Day thank you.

"We are always trying to push our mission which isn't just to educate our kids but to make them better members of society and give back," Ferriero said.

It's great the school didn't limit this activity to older students because these youngest students understood the thank you was a neat thing.

The members of the police department showed their appreciation by spending time with the kids.

"We got our picture tooken with them. We got to talk to them," Minnick said.

"We got to see the jail," Logan Gades said.

The kids liked the entire experience but the jail was memorable.

"It was cool," Minnick said.

"All they've got in there is a potty," Jost said. "They have to lay on concrete to sleep."

"With only a blanket," Adalyn Hamling said.

"And not a pillow," Jost said.

The kids gave a good description of place that's not fun to be in.

Oh, and the law officers also said thanks in another way.

"They gave us candy," Maredith Nonnemacher said.

Thanks St. Mary's for helping to make sure that even the youngest members of our community get chances to participate in the community in a big way. Pre-kindergarten kids have lots on their minds from worrying about the next snack time to hoping to someday be a dancer or singer, but I have to believe that somewhere in those wonderful minds, the memory of this thank you day will stay forever.

And next year, they get the chance to thank someone else.