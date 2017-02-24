Bits and Pieces: Checking on some immigration

My grandparents on my mother's side came to the United States at that time from Sweden. My grandmother was only a toddler and was here longer than my grandfather who came when he was a young man. The families settled in eastern Nebraska. My father's grandparents came over from Ireland, while we don't know for sure, we think it was during the Potato Famine as it was never talked about to my knowledge. My mother tells about being punished in school if she and probably other children spoke Swedish. My father's family settled in Illinois, but ended up in Nebraska as well, which is where my parents met.

But anyway the article goes on to say in the middle of the nineteenth century over half of the population in Ireland emigrated to the United States as well as an equal number of Germans due to civil unrest, severe unemployment and almost inconceivable hardships in their countries. During the middle 1800s over seven and a half million immigrants came to the United States which was more than the entire population here in 1810. The immigrants could absorb all the work they wanted and due to their labor, they built canals and constructed railroads, much of our country was built on their backs.

Because of their impoverished state most of the immigrants from Ireland were unable to purchase land and most settled in the cities where they landed mostly in the northeastern United States. Some of the German immigrants, however, had enough money to purchase land and settled in the Midwest.

But their migration to the United States was not always welcomed and hostility erupted. Part of the reason being opposition to religion. All of the Irish and many of the Germans were Roman Catholic and part of the opposition was political. In many cities signs could be found in business windows that said "Irish need not apply" or NINA. New political parties were formed called "NATIVIST" and the KNOW NOTHINGS. They were anti-catholic and the cause of many riots, killings and demolition of buildings. Millard Fillmore was president of the United States at that time and trumpeted anti-immigrant themes.

Doesn't it all sound familiar today? I for one am glad my family immigrated to the United States and had an opportunity for a better life. Isn't that what we all want?

Have a good day!