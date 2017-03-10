Hancock editor's column; Thank you bands, choir

I wasn't the only one who liked the performances March 6. The high school band even got a standing ovation.

The instructors, parents and any friend or relative can be proud of the time and effort the students invested in the choir and band performances.

To be honest, sometimes in smaller schools, it can be an all or nothing environment in which either too much emphasis is placed on sports or too much on the arts. But to be more honest, it's usually too much emphasis on sports.

I'm a fan of both. I know that one band and choir concert doesn't make me an expert on the balance of, or the encouragement of, the arts and sports in Hancock Schools. Yet, I'm hopeful that the concert is a sign of what's encouraged inside the school rooms.

I can comment with some experience about the quality of what I heard March 6. I was in band and choir throughout my junior high and high school days. I've covered dozens of elementary, junior high, middle school and high school choir and band concerts. I've listened to swing choirs, show choirs, jazz bands, jazz ensembles, conference and regional competitions and more.

I've heard large choirs sound small and soft and small choirs sound large and very, very full.

So, I'm confident what I heard March 6 was very, very good. Thanks. Good work Susan Nelson, Casey Skalbeck and members of the bands and choirs.