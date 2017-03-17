Bits and Pieces: Talking about fast food

Today it is a different story, mostly because of the convenience of eating out after working all day and having to go to an event whether if is for the kids or otherwise. The list is endless of the names of places to eat, McDonalds being on the top. I remember when the chain became famous and because my maiden name is McDonald, we thought that was really cool, except we weren't related, so didn't benefit in the profits. But I have fun with my grandkids when I tell them I ate at McDonalds every day of my life until I was married.

And I remember the first pizza I ever ate, it was a cheese pizza and I thought it was great, but by today's standards, it is not. And I made many of the Chef Boy R D boxed pizzas for the kids and we thought that was a treat too. Today there are many, many pizza places and the reviews are mixed on them.

But mom's cooking is still the best, only it is pretty much extinct in our way too busy world.

Have a good day!