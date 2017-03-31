Bits and Pieces
As I was driving through main street in Hancock one morning I noticed the buildings were being cleaned out and thought the view will be forever changed as these buildings will be razed and a new apartment complex will replace them. I thought back to November of 1968 when we moved into Hancock. These were the buildings on main street and all of them were in use. I will start out with the Stettner Building which is now the Hometown Flooring store. There was a small apartment building lived in by Grace Eckema. Then there was the drug store operated by the Lundhagens, the E&M Cafe, both of which I worked in on occasion. Later the E&M became Bob's Recreation. He made the best hamburgers, although there is suspect they may have some snoose juice in them. Who knows? Then there was the clothing store, at one time Allene Handorf had a dress shop in it. Angiers ran the clothing store and I can't remember when it closed. Lately, Ron Schley has had an investment business and part of the building housed the Hancock Record for a while and then the Hancock Police Department. After that came Bell's Grocery and Harold's Barber Shop. Now, it's all history.
Across the alley was the bank and then Sloneker and Stenson Grocery and Kositzke's Hardware.
Going across the street was a hardware store run by Roy Johnson and later Fran and Helen Swanson and later than that Dave Evink. Going across the alley was the old theatre with the community room upstairs where a youth center was established, but didn't last. It also housed the city office and library. I can remember my first election that I held as city clerk, how cold it was. And it was the fire hall for our one truck.
Then there was Zip's laundromat, an empty building, the old Hancock Record office and the Blue Room Cafe, which is now the Cutting Edge beauty shop. I will stop here, but there were other businesses on the side streets.
I'm not sure if I missed any, but all of it is history now, and many memories are left behind. I wish the best for the new venture and hope to see our city grow and expand over the years.
Have a good day!