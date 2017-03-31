Bits and Pieces

Across the alley was the bank and then Sloneker and Stenson Grocery and Kositzke's Hardware.

Going across the street was a hardware store run by Roy Johnson and later Fran and Helen Swanson and later than that Dave Evink. Going across the alley was the old theatre with the community room upstairs where a youth center was established, but didn't last. It also housed the city office and library. I can remember my first election that I held as city clerk, how cold it was. And it was the fire hall for our one truck.

Then there was Zip's laundromat, an empty building, the old Hancock Record office and the Blue Room Cafe, which is now the Cutting Edge beauty shop. I will stop here, but there were other businesses on the side streets.

I'm not sure if I missed any, but all of it is history now, and many memories are left behind. I wish the best for the new venture and hope to see our city grow and expand over the years.

Have a good day!