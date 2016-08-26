Molitor proceeding with caution on Mauer return

MINNEAPOLIS—Twins manager Paul Molitor hopes to get Joe Mauer, who has a sore quadriceps, back in the lineup for Friday's game in Toronto, where the all-dirt infield should lessen some of the traditional strain on the first baseman's back and legs.

But the Twins won't rush things after Mauer aggravated his condition scoring from first on a double last week in Atlanta.

"It's lingering a bit," Molitor said. "I think it was actually maybe a little more problematic than he was leading on in terms of trying to find a way to play through something."

Mauer has mentioned multiple times in recent weeks that using his legs more at the plate has led to soreness, but the issue goes beyond that, Molitor said.

"I think hitting is part of it, but it's running and first-step quickness defensively and some of those things," Molitor said. "I'm thinking about playing him (Friday) but it's not set in stone yet. We'll see how he feels when he gets up there and gets himself ready and we'll try and make a decision."

Sano's elbow

Miguel Sano's throwing elbow is still giving him pause.

"I don't get the impression that he's overly confident in having to make throws right now," Molitor said. "I do feel he could play there. We've run him out there once in the last couple weeks, which has been a fairly long period of time, but I'm not getting a signal that he feels great about how his elbow is doing."

After feeling pain in his surgically repaired right elbow three weeks ago at Tampa Bay, Sano was sent for tests that showed no structural issues. He has made one start at third base since initially reporting the elbow pain on Aug. 6.

"I'd like to get him out there," Molitor said. "I have enough options to where I just haven't had to force it."

Even if Sano primarily serves as a DH the rest of the season, Molitor said it wouldn't be a "huge difference-maker" in terms of him playing third base full time next season.

"It just would be nice to see him out there, continuing to gain experience," Molitor said. "He's just having a little bit of difficulty getting his arm back to where he feels it needs to be."

Sano snapped an 0-for-24 hitting skid with an eighth-inning single Wednesday.

Santiago's thumb

Twins left-hander Hector Santiago won't throw again until Sunday as he tries to remedy a bruised welt on the back of his pitching thumb.

The tentative plan is for him to make his next start Wednesday at Cleveland, which would give him 10 days of rest between outings, but that could be moved up to Monday after the demotion of Tyler Duffey and Jose Berrios after Thursday's game.

"It definitely has a big effect on offspeed (pitches)," Santiago said. "I think that's why offspeed has been missing so much. I've been having to depend on the fastball solely because of it, and that's put me in a situation where hitters are giving up on offspeed and just looking for a fastball."

Santiago, 0-4 with a 10.89 earned-run average in four starts for the Twins, said his thumb issue has been there to some extent the past three or four seasons. It has been in the past 6-8 weeks, however, that it really began to inhibit him.

"It's been getting really sore and achy, more so of late," he said. "I don't think it's anything too serious. More of a deep bruise kind of thing."

Briefly

Byung Ho Park had surgery Thursday to repair a damaged tendon in his right middle finger. He will spend the first month of his rehab in the Twin Cities. ... Billy Bean, inclusion ambassador for Major League Baseball, threw out the first pitch before Thursday's game as part of Twins-sponsored diversity week. Bean was in town to given the keynote speech at a diversity-related dinner later Thursday. ... Lefty reliever Buddy Boshers, on the DL with elbow inflammation, threw his first of two bullpen sessions Thursday in advance of a scheduled rehab assignment early next week. Boshers threw 20 pitches, including breaking balls, with no issues.