Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton (25) hits a grand slam during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Target Field on Sunday. Photo by Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

MINNEAPOLIS—With a chance to win their first series of three or more in a month, the Twins crossed the plate 11 times Sunday afternoon.

They hit four home runs, one of them a grand slam.

They led a below-.500 team 9-5 with nine defensive outs separating them from a rare winning streak.

And then they unraveled.

In a season where so little has gone right for the Twins, they found another way to lose, falling 13-11 to the Chicago White Sox in a marathon matinee at Target Field that lasted 12 innings and 4 hours, 46 minutes.

"It's tough to recall a lot of things in that game with as long as it was and as many things as happened as did," manager Paul Molitor said.

No kidding.

The Twins' power surge continued, their scrutinized center fielder earned a curtain call, their surging second basemen knocked another homer, and their pitching struggles continued in a big way.

It all added up to a lost opportunity. The Twins haven't won a series of three or more since visiting Tampa Bay, Aug. 5-7.

Sunday, they blew their chance of winning a series, watching as one of their finest offensive outbursts of the season left them with yet another loss, this their 86th in 137 games, the latest as maddening as any.

"We've had a lot," Molitor said, contemplating whether Sunday's was the most frustrating yet. "I'd have to really comb through them to see which ones match that. To have an offensive game like that, then have the guys you want in the game at the end with a chance (to win it). I don't know how many would rank up there with that one, but it's at least in the top five."

The frustrations started early.

Starter Andrew Albers' line certainly wasn't great, but he didn't catch any defensive breaks.

Then the bullpen came in and squandered a day that should've been highlighted by four home runs, they second straight day the Twins sent four balls out of the park.

Instead, relievers Taylor Rogers, Ryan Pressly, Brandon Kintzler, Ryan O'Rourke and Pat Dean toed the rubber the final six innings and allowed eight runs.

Chicago's Tim Anderson drove in the winning runs off Dean in the 12th inning, and the Twins were unable to answer in the bottom half of the frame even after loading the bases with two out.

"The offense was tremendous today," Albers said. "For us to not be able to pull out a win today when the offense scores 11 runs and they put up nine for you as a starter in five innings (is disappointing). To put the bullpen in that situation, you don't feel real good about it. I just wasn't quite able to get the job done and put the game away early."

By the time the loss was complete, Byron Buxton's second inning grand slam felt like ages earlier.

Buxton's dead-center blast was his third homer in four games since being called up from the minors, surprising for the fleet-footed center fielder not known for his power.

"He murdered that ball to center," Molitor said. "We may have to rethink what we're trying to get him to do with the power he's been showing."

Brian Dozier, too, continued his streak, knocking a solo shot that served as his 35th homer of the season and his 18th in the past 34 games.

Dozier has the final month of the season to try to join Harmon Killebrew as the lone Twins to ever hit more than 35 home runs in a season.

But while Dozier's lineup mates did their part, too, the Twins lost another game.

"That was a tough one," Molitor said. "You score 11 runs and have a lot of guys with good days with the bat. And it wasn't enough."