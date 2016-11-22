Tyler Reese of Hancock was selected to be a member of the Academic All-State team for 9-man football. He was one of 13 athletes selected statewide. Reese was also selected to receive a District 9 All Sub District Award. Taylor Zeltwanger was selected as Lineman of the Year for District 9 West. He was also selected to receive a District 9 All Sub District Award. Kaleb Koehl and Zach Copa were also selected for the District 9 all Sub District Award. Sabrina Mattson and Kassandra Algarate were selected All Conference for the Pheasant Conference in volleyball. They were also named an All-Area Honorable Mention athletes for the West Central Tribune. Ashlyn Mattson and Emma Nelson were selected for All-Conference Honorable Mention in Pheasant Conference volleyball.