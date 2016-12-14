Weather Forecast

    Tiger gymnasts see improvement at Fergus Falls

    By Brooke Kern Today at 3:05 p.m.

    The Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta Tigers gymnastics team traveled to Fergus Falls for a meet on Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Otters took a 135.9-118.8 victory over the Tigers.

    In varsity competition, Kendra Jergenson took fifth in all around competition. She took fourth on the vault, third on the floor, and stuck her second straight beam routine for a second place finish in that category.

    Savannah Aanerud took fifth on the bars. Overall, the Tigers set four new personal bests. Those led to three new season high event scores and a new season high team score.

    In the junior varsity meet, the Otters were also victorious, this time defeating the Tigers 121.3-93.2.

    Olivia Lebrija took third on the beam. She stuck her beam routine along with Tasha Koehl and Caryn Marty.

    The Tigers had 18 new personal bests set and one tie. It led to new season high event scores in all four categories and a new season high team score.

