Schoeck recalls the season

"It was a terrible year," coach Dave Schoeck said of the historic winter that cancelled school, postponed basketball games and made history.

"We had many games postponed. Teams wouldn't make it up because of how good we were," Schoeck said of his 1997 Class A State Championship team.

"We had to find other (teams) to schedule games," Schoeck said.

"One notable game was with Redwood Valley. They had the same problem with canceling games. At the time, we were the No. 1 team in Class A and they were the No. 1 team in Class AA," Schoeck said.

Redwood Valley told Hancock, "'We will give you $500 bucks to travel down here,'" Schoeck said.

The game was billed as the Battle in The Valley between the top two teams in Class A and AA.

"We lost but it was an incredible game," Schoeck said. The gym was packed with Redwood Valley fans, Hancock fans and general basketball fans.

Hancock lost 66-59. The team's other loss in that 23-2 regular and section games was a 72-61 loss to Minnewaska Area.

The team had a home winning streak of 33 or 35 games, Schoeck said. "That's the equivalent of three years. They were used to winning at home."

Schoeck was the boys basketball coach from 1978 to 1997. He retired from teaching in 2006.

He retired from basketball coaching in 1997 after winning the state championship. The championship was a big accomplishment and it was time to let the assistants take over, Schoeck said.

Schoeck now lives in Blackduck in a house he bought while teaching in Hancock. He's returned to Hancock several times including Feb. 18 when the 1997 state champion boys and girls teams were honored.

"I've been back in the gym," Schoeck said. "It's really a lot brighter now (than in 1997)."

Schoeck spent time talking with players and community members on Feb. 18.

"They do call me coach yet. Some even call me Mr. Schoeck," he said.

Both teams had good players and good people, Schoeck said. He's pleased, but not surprised, with how the players are successful today with a chiropractor, counselor, teacher, nurse anesthesiologist as well as being parents and youth coaches among them.

"You could see that coming 20 years ago," Schoeck said "They worked hard and stayed out of trouble."