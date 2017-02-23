Reserves put the time in for championship

Jenny (Wartner) Berg and Lindsay (Gramm) Montana were reserves on that 1997 squad. The five starters of Terri (Nohl) Nesvig, Tracy (Thielke) Grabowska, Tonya (Nohl) Weiss, Gwen (Greiner) Thielke and Tammy (Larson) Ward played most of the minutes that season but before any game, there was always practice.

"They were intense practices," Montana said. "There was lots of running. It was aggressive."

Starters and reserves were expected to play hard in practice, Berg and Montana said.

The tough work by the reserves "in theory" made the starters better, Berg said.

"I would hope so," Montana said.

Although they didn't get much playing time, the former players said they were still part of a memorable season.

"You still felt like part of the team," Berg said. "You got to experience the same things as everybody else. The pep talks, the pre-game. You still felt like you were part of everything."

Montana said there were times she thought about quitting basketball.

"But I had a lot of friends playing," Montana said. "I enjoyed the game and I wanted to stick it out. I knew we had a good team. It was a fun team."