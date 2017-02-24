Team makes history in 1997

Although it felt as though nearly the entire town came to watch the state championship game, the celebration with many community fans was short-lived as many fans had to hurry away for the boys playoff game at Concordia in Moorhead.

But, the team did carry on the celebration in the hallway of Williams Arena and in the locker room used by the Gophers men's basketball team.

Playing in Williams Arena, was a "little like the 'Hoosiers' effect," said Tracy (Thielke ) Grabowska in reference to the basketball movie about a small town team from Indiana playing in the state championship.

"It was so cool. We worked so hard to get there," Grabowska said. Grabowska wasn't able to attend the Feb. 18 event in which the 1997 state champion boys and girls basketball teams were honored. Many of her fellow teammates were there.

Being part of history, "it was a big deal," Tonya (Nohl) Weiss said.

The history came with only one loss that year. A loss to Ashby or Wheaton, Grabowska said. "We all played horrible," she said. "That was a wake-up call."

Grabowska said the team was much more focused after that loss.

It was a team to be reckoned with.

Dick Simpson, the head girls coach at Brandon-Evansville, was at the Feb. 18 high school game to scout the teams. He watched the introduction of the championship teams.

"I'm glad I don't have to defense against those guys anymore," Simpson said of the 1997 girls team.