Big steps at state: Players recall state tourney play

"...(Harmsen) said, 'See you at the bottom of the huddle,'" Austin Wartner said.

Good call by Harmsen because the 1997 Hancock High School boys basketball team won the Class A championship in a 60-58 victory over the Wabasso Rabbits. Team members were back in Hancock Feb. 18 as the school and community sponsored a thank you event for the teams.

"It was a hard fought game," Ryan Jepma said.

The Rabbits had taken an early double digit lead of 23-7, Wartner said. And the Owls battled back. Tony Thielke led the team in the second quarter as the Owls outscored Wabasso 24-10 in the second quarter.

Hancock was able to hold the high-scoring Rabbit offense in check in the second half. Wabasso had scored more than 100 points in eight games that season.

With just under a minute left, the game was tied at 58 and Coach Dave Schoeck said Chad Nuest wanted the ball.

"Chad had rough day but in the final minute he wanted to take the shot," Schoeck said. "He put the ball down."

Nuest dribbled into the paint and put in the winning shot.

And he wasn't even wearing his own shoes.

Nuest had left a spare shoe back home and needed borrowed an extra pair of shoes from Jepma.

.

"In the (Minnesota Valley Lutheran) game my shoes wore out," Nuest said of the state semi final game. The rubber on the end of his shoes wore off.

"I had a spare pair but I had rolled my ankle in them in a game against Clinton-Graceville," Nuest said. He didn't want to wear those shoes.

Nuest's shot is a one of the most memorable moments of the championship game for Justin Thielke.

"That was a huge shot," Thielke said. "That's the biggest play that stands out in my mind."

The Owls started the state tournament against Norman County West in a game at Concordia College in Moorhead.

"That was a tough, tough, game. To me, that sticks out," Jeremy Ver Steeg said. "I don't think we had a lot of guys hitting shots. But we ended up playing well together."

Free throws were key as the Owls hit 18 of 22.

Despite the loss of Nuest's shoes the Owls defeated Minnesota Valley Lutheran 78-46 in the semi-final game.