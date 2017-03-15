Vikings eye Murray to replace Peterson in backfield

A chain reaction of running back moves likely started Tuesday after Green Bay free agent Eddie Lacy reached agreement on a one-year, $5.55 million deal with Seattle, with $3 million guaranteed. Lacy had visited the Vikings last weekend.

Lacy's decision ends chances of Peterson perhaps signing with Seahawks after he had visited with them Sunday and Monday. The Vikings have not closed the door on re-signing Peterson, but reaching a deal with Murray would end his tenure with them.

High salary demands in free agency by Peterson are not helping his cause. The Vikings two weeks ago declined to pick up his 2017 option for $18 after he had made $12 million in 2016.

Also, a source said tight end Jared Cook was scheduled to arrive in Minnesota for a free-agent visit Tuesday night. Cook, who played last season for Green Bay, was coming off a visit to Seattle.

The Vikings already have landed one Packers free agent. On Tuesday, they signed defensive end Datone Jones, who played the past four seasons with them, to a one-year, $3.75 million deal, which could be worth as much as $5 million when incentives are included.

Minnesota lost a free agent when tackle Andre Smith left for Cincinnati on a one-year deal. However, the Vikings, who last week signed tackles Riley Reiff and Mike Remmers, never gave serious consideration to bringing Smith back for a second year with them.

Since free agency began Thursday, the Vikings have had eight players leave for other teams and have not signed any of their own free agents. Before Smith, the previous one to depart was wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson, who signed a two-year contract with Oakland on Monday night.

Patterson's deal with the Raiders is worth $5.25 million for 2017, with $5 million guaranteed, and he can void the contract after one season if he reaches certain performance levels. Patterson had wrote on Snapchat on Saturday he wanted to re-sign with Minnesota, and he addressed that Tuesday in Oakland.

"Wanted to go back to Minnesota, but everything went so smooth here,'' he said.

One Vikings free agent who could end up returning is cornerback Terence Newman, who turns 39 in September. Newman told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Tuesday he expects to play in 2017.

"I'm planning on playing next season,'' Newman told the network. "Hope to get something done in next few days. I do have a deal that is imminent.''

Murray rushed for 1,066 yards in 2015 and made the Pro Bowl before falling off to 788 yards last season. The Raiders have not expressed much interest in bringing back Murray, who was taken by them in the sixth round of the 2013 draft out of of Central Florida.

Murray had been scheduled to visit Seattle on Tuesday. But when Lacy committed to the Seahawks, he changed his plans.

