Owl C squad wraps up 8-6 season

RELATED: Milander leads C squad in early going, prep boys basketball, Hancock athletics

Against Ortonville, Preston Rohloff led Hancock with eight points. Sakdhithouch "Guy" Paradeesatanun had five and Gus Schacht finished with four. Against the Knights, Daniel Milander led with nine points. Tyler Timmerman added seven.

The Owls improved to 3-4 with a 42-33 win over Benson on Jan. 26. Milander had 16 points to lead Hancock in the game. Schacht added 14.

Hancock fell to Lac qui Parle Valley, 33-31, on Feb. 2. Schacht had 15 points in the game.

The Owls' fourth win came against Brandon-Evansville on Feb. 7. Hancock beat the Chargers 31-11. Milander and Timmerman both had team high nine points.

Hancock won three straight by adding a 38-32 win over Dawson-Boyd on Feb. 14 and a 46-31 win over Ortonville on Feb. 17. Milander had 19 points against Dawson-Boyd and 18 against Ortonville to lead Hancock in both games. Schacht added 13 against Ortonville.

On Feb. 21, Hancock fell to WCA 34-22. Milander and Schacht were both held to six points in the game as Hancock fell to 6-6 overall.

The Owls closed out the year winning their final two games. Hancock defeated Hillcrest 23-12 on Feb. 23 in Hancock and took a 37-22 win at Brandon-Evansville on March 3. Milander and Parker Schmidgall both had six to lead Hancock against Hillcrest. Milander put up 19 in the win over B-E, and Colton Crowell added seven.