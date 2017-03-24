North forced 12 first-half turnovers en route to building a 62-29 lead. A running clock was used in the second half.

Four players from the defending champion North (30-2) scored in double figures, including O’Dell Wilson IV (21 points) and Isaac Johnson (20).

Rob McClain Jr. led the way for Red Lake (25-5) with 12 points. The Warriors will resume play in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Friday at Concordia University in St. Paul.

Springfield 73, Nevis 65

Fifth-seeded Springfield topped Nevis 73-65 to move into Friday’s semifinals against Minneapolis North.

Fourth-seeded Nevis (28-2) led by nine at the break, but the Tigers opened the second half on a 10-0 run to seize the lead.

No. 2-seeded Goodhue came out on fire from downtown and built a first-half lead the Lake Park-Audubon Raiders could not erase in its 57-37 victory in the Minnesota Class A state quarterfinals Thursday, March 23, at Williams Arena.

The Raiders never led and quickly trailed 13-4 five minutes into the game on 3-point baskets by Nicholas Thomforde, Taylor Buck and a pair from Ben Opsahl.

LP-A came in with the defensive strategy to allow the 3-point shot.

“Instead of letting (Jacob) McNamara and Opsahl beat us down low like they did last year, we said ‘We’re going to give up baseline threes,’ ” said Raiders head coach Kyle Haberman. “We gave up the shot we wanted; they knocked them down -- credit to them. You go with a game plan and you stick with it.”

The Wildcats turned the Raiders over often in the opening minutes and forced 11 first-half gaffes, while only committing four on the offensive end.

Goodhue bombarded LP-A’s zone from outside, making 10 3-pointers in the opening 18 minutes.

LP-A went to 6-foot-10 center Jesse Bergh down low and Bergh scored 11 first half points, but picked up two fouls in the first five minutes. He was called for his third on a loose ball under the basket 90 seconds before halftime.

North Woods sophomore Cade Goggleye etched his name into boys basketball state tournament lore this evening by banking home a half-court shot at the buzzer to lift North Woods to a wild 54-51 win over Central Minnesota Christian in the Class A quarterfinals at Williams Arena.

Austin Marcus forged a tie game for the third-seeded Bluejays (26-4) with a layup that came in the closing seconds. The Grizzlies immediately got the ball to their young point guard, and Goggleye bolted the other way. Glancing at the scoreclock propped just above the North Woods basket and seeing one second remaining, he elevated from about four feet in front of the half-court line and released his prayer.

The ball caromed off the backboard and in. Goggleye was promptly dogpiled, and showed up to the postgame news conference with a bag of ice for the minimal injuries he incurred in the celebration.

The unseeded Grizzlies (30-1), who were on the ropes after Central Minnesota Christian opened the second half on an 8-0 run, move into Friday’s semifinals vs. Goodhue at 2 p.m. at Target Center.

Tate Olson, whose 3-point shooting triggered North Woods’ second-half comeback, had a team-high 16 points. Brendan Parson added 14 and Goggleye finished with 12 for the Grizzlies, who are making their state tournament debut.

DeLaSalle 86, Columbia Heights 60

MINNEAPOLIS -- DeLaSalle coach Dave Thorson beamed about one particular play following DeLaSalle’s 86-60 win over Columbia Heights in Thursday’s Class 3A semifinals at Target Center.

Senior forward Goanar Mar, a George Mason commit, passed up a decent mid-range look to hit an open Gabe Kalscheur, who hit a three and was fouled for a four-point play.

“That’s the basketball gods talking,” Thorson said of the shot going down. “That’s an unselfish play. … What is so rewarding about this group is that they do that.”

DeLaSalle will play for its sixth straight Class 3A state title on Saturday night at Target Center. Talent has a lot to do with that, as collegiate-level players continue to pass through the program. But all that talent seems to work in harmony thanks to the Islanders’ unselfish style.

What was expected to be a tight contest turned into an Austin dunking showcase Thursday at Target Center.

A series of Packers slams, including many alley-oops, resulted in a 73-53 win for No. 2 Austin (29-2) over third-seeded Marshall (27-4) in a Class 3A state tournament semifinal.

“Their athleticism and their length is something we haven’t seen, obviously, this year,” Marshall coach Travis Carroll said. “The way we played today, it did look like we were kind of on our heels.”

The flair involved in Austin’s fast breaks picked up as the game went on and the lead increased. Both Gach hit his brother, Duoth, for a pair of alley-oops minutes apart in the second half — one on a lob, the other a toss off the backboard.

“When we get dunks, we start moving faster, getting the crowd into it,” Duoth Gach said. “And we feed off that.”

“We’ve been playing this way all year,” Austin coach Kris Fadness said. “And we’re not going to stop playing this way now.”

The win moved Austin into Saturday’s Class 3A final at 5 p.m. at Target Center against top-seeded DeLaSalle. The two met in the final in 2013 and 2014, with the Islanders winning both convincingly.

Champlin Park 70, Wayzata 62

Champlin Park boys basketball coach Mark Tuchsherer brought a trophy out to every practice this season.

It was the Rebels’ second-place trophy from the 2015 state tournament. The one where Champlin Park entered the Class 4A state title game undefeated, only to fall to Apple Valley in the final game.

The top-seeded Rebels, once again unbeaten, are back in the title game after their 70-62 win over fifth-seeded Wayzata in the semifinals Thursday night at Target Center.

“We remember two years ago,” Rebels guard McKinley Wright said. “We know what happened. We want a different outcome.”

These Rebels have been tested in two games at state. It took a miraculous buzzer beater to beat Chaska in the quarterfinals, and Wayzata provided another challenge.

Apple Valey 77, Maple Grove 54

It was one year ago on the same Target Center floor when Apple Valley was wiped off the floor in the Class 4A semifinals by a Hopkins team that simply outplayed the Eagles in every facet of the game.

On Thursday night, Apple Valley flipped the script. It was the Eagles who played the part of the far superior team, controlling play throughout in a 77-54 victory over second-seeded Maple Grove.

Tre Jones was as good as advertised. The junior point guard tallied a triple-double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press, Duluth News Tribune and Robert Williams contributed to this report