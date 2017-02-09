Weather Forecast

    Lemans success

    By Brooke Kern on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:32 p.m.
    Kyle Janke (left) and Casey Steward (right) races to the finish line of the Buddy race on Sunday, Jan. 29. Janke and teammate Cody Krosch took first in the race while Steward and teammate Eric Stengel finished in second. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)1 / 5
    Cole Kannegiesser leans into the final turn of the Rookie Open on Sunday, Jan. 29. Kannegiesser took second in the race. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)2 / 5
    Snowmobilers go full-throttle to the first turn at the start of the Buddy Race during the fourth West Central Trailblazers Ice Lemans on Sunday, Jan. 29 on Page Lake in Hancock. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)3 / 5
    Alex Anderson is raring to go at the starting line of the 120-youth races during the West Central Trailblazers fourth Ice Lemans on Sunday, Jan. 29 on Page Lake. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)4 / 5
    (From left) Joey Rinkenberger, Brandon Christen, and Justin Evans all remain close early in the 600 trophy class race as Matt Mickelson falls behind the pack Sunday, Jan. 29. Rinkenberger took second and Mickelson finished third in the race. (Brooke Kern / Morris Sun Tribune)5 / 5

    West Central Trailblazers held its fourth Ice Lemans and Rader Runs Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 28 and 29 on Page Lake near Hancock. The Radar Run topped out at 138.88 miles per hour on Saturday by racer Jordan Hunstad and 135.54 on Sunday by Jake McCan.

    Cody Krosch won all three of the races he entered. Both the Open Pro and 600 Pro Classes along with the Buddy Race with teammate Kyle Janke. The 85-Horsepower Pro Class winner was Tom Classen.

    Trophy Class winners were Heather Krosch (Women's), Eric Stengel (Open), Lucas Buller (600), Brandon Christen (500), Ryan Murphy (85HP), Matt Mickelson (Rookie Open), Nathan Hansen (15-17 Youth), and Steve Koch (Vintage).

    The West Central Trailblazers will hold another race on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26 on Page Lake in Hancock. More information on that race can be found here.

    If interested in purchasing or viewing additional photos from the snowmobile races, please email photos@morrissuntribune.com with the race class and snowmobile number.

