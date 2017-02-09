Lemans success

Cody Krosch won all three of the races he entered. Both the Open Pro and 600 Pro Classes along with the Buddy Race with teammate Kyle Janke. The 85-Horsepower Pro Class winner was Tom Classen.

Trophy Class winners were Heather Krosch (Women's), Eric Stengel (Open), Lucas Buller (600), Brandon Christen (500), Ryan Murphy (85HP), Matt Mickelson (Rookie Open), Nathan Hansen (15-17 Youth), and Steve Koch (Vintage).

The West Central Trailblazers will hold another race on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 25 and 26 on Page Lake in Hancock. More information on that race can be found here.

If interested in purchasing or viewing additional photos from the snowmobile races, please email photos@morrissuntribune.com with the race class and snowmobile number.