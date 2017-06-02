Weather Forecast

    Amateur Baseball: Mound in for Orphans home opener

    By Brooke Kern on Jun 2, 2017 at 11:06 a.m.
    The mound at the Hancock baseball field was installed this past weekend. The field is now game-ready just in the time of the Hancock Orphans home opener on Saturday, June 3. (Courtesy of Hancock Orphans Twitter)

    The Hancock Orphan baseball team hasn’t played since it's the season opening weekend on May 6 and 7. The Orphans had a postponed game against Ortonville on May 14 due to the Hancock field not being game-ready yet and a postponed game at Cottonwood on May 21.

    Hancock baseball field is now game-ready, just in time for the Orphans home opener this weekend. The Orphan home opener is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 against the Dawson Drakes. They also take on the Appleton A’s on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

    Next week, Hancock travels to Starbuck to take on the Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.

