Amateur Baseball: Mound in for Orphans home opener

Hancock baseball field is now game-ready, just in time for the Orphans home opener this weekend. The Orphan home opener is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 against the Dawson Drakes. They also take on the Appleton A’s on Sunday, June 4 at 2 p.m.

Next week, Hancock travels to Starbuck to take on the Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 7.