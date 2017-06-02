Amateur Baseball: Morris and Chokio open up 2017 season

Both Morris and Chokio participate in the third annual Mike Johnson Memorial Tournament on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 2-4. See bracket above for match ups in the eight-team tournament.

Morris 6, Madison 3

The Morris Eagles opened up the 2017 season with a 6-3 win over Madison on Friday, May 26 at Chizek Field in Morris.

After completing his career at the national tournament as a Mayville State Comet, Jacob Torgerson took his first win of the season as an Eagle with five solid innings. He gave up two earned runs on three hits, walked one, and struck out seven. Bryce Jergenson earned the save, pitching four innings in relief.

Mac Beyer led Morris had the plate with two hits, two RBI, and a run scored. Six other Eagles recorded their first hits of the season in the win.

The Eagles participate in the Mike Johnson Memorial Tournament this weekend. See our website for more details on the tourney. Next Friday, June 9, the Eagles play host to Montevideo. First pitch at 7:30 p.m.

Madison............200 001 000 – 3 4 3

Morris...............300 200 100 – 6 8 0

HITTING – Morris: Bryce Jergenson 1-4 r, Mac Beyer 2-4 2b rbi-2 r, Tyler Henrichs 1-4 r, Eric Asche 1-2 2b rbi, Ryan Beyer 1-4 2b, Brady Jergenson 1-3 r, Jacob Torgerson 1-2 rbi-2 r… Madison: No stats available

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) – Morris: Torgerson (W) 5-3-2-2-1-7, Bryce Jergenson (Sv) 4-1-1-1-3-3

Chokio 12, Dawson 2

The Chokio Coyotes opened up the 2017 season with a 12-2 win over Dawson in their home opener on Friday, May 26.

Chandler Erickson and Zach Howe both recorded three hits each, and Howe added three RBI for Chokio. The Coyotes were strong at the plate, out hitting Dawson 14-4 in the game.

Dawson..............000 000 200 – 2 4 3

Chokio..............137 000 100 – 12 14 3

HITTING – Dawson: No stats available… Chokio: Alex Erickson 1-4 rbi, Zach Howe 3-5 rbi-3 r, Chandler Erickson 3-4 rbi r-2, Nick Hervin 2-4 rbi r, Dylan McCalip 1-4 rbi-2, Mitch Daly 1-4 r, Jeremy Westerman 1-2 rbi r-2, Tom Holland 2-2 rbi r-2

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) – Dawson: Derek Gritmacker (L)... Chokio: Nick Hervin (W) 4-1-0-0-1-6, Kyle Athey (Sv) 3-3-2-0-0-0

Chokio 6, Rosen 1

Chokio earned its second win of the season with a 6-1 rout of Rosen Sunday, May 28. The Coyotes jumped on the Express early, scoring all of their runs in the first three innings to cruise to victory.

Chandler and Alex Erickson both went 3-for-4 at the plate to pace Chokio. Chandler had two RBI while older brother Alex had two runs scored.

Chandler also took the win on the hill with six solid innings. He gave up one earned run on three hits, walked three, and struck out eight. Andy Schuster came in in relief and pitched three innings for the save.

The Coyotes are at the Mike Johnson Memorial Tournament this weekend in Morris. Next Friday, June 9, Chokio plays host to the Dumont Saints as a part of the Chokio Community Picnic day. First pitch is at 8 p.m.

Rosen.............000 001 000 – 1 4 0

Chokio...........321 000 000 – 6 11 0

HITTING – Rosen: No stats available… Chokio: Alex Erickson 3-4 r-2, Zach Howe 1-4 r, Chandler Erickson 3-4 rbi-2 r, Nick Hervin 1-4 rbi r, Jeremy Westerman 2-4 rbi, Justin Daly 1-3 rbi

PITCHING (ip-h-r-er-bb-k) – Rosen: Damien Pillatzke (L)… Chokio: C. Erickson (W) 6-3-1-1-3-8, Andy Schuster (Sv) 3-1-0-0-0-4