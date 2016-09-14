Willmar set for CLC showdown with Rocori

Willmar's Hannah Gallagher looks to set up a teammate in Willmar's shutout win over Sauk Rapids Tuesday. The win sets the Cardinals up for a first-place CLC showdown with Rocori next Tuesday. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

WILLMAR— With its biggest regular season match next on the schedule, the Willmar volleyball team avoided falling into a trap against Sauk Rapids Tuesday.

Esther Grussing had 35 assists, Cami Sletta had 17 kills and five aces and the Cardinals overcame a sluggish start to top the Storm 26-24, 25-10, 25-15.

Sauk Rapids pushed Willmar to the brink in the opener, eventually forcing a 24-24 tie. But Carly Wedel halted the upset push, giving the Cardinals the lead with a kill, then teaming with Heidi Sellmann for a block that produced the final point.

The ensuing sets wouldn't be as close.

Willmar jumped ahead 8-2 in the second game, then went on a 7-0 run to push its lead to 11-3 early in the third.

Coach Traci Grussing said her team allowed the Storm to utilize their height advantage early, but cleaned things up as the match went along.

"I thought we put a lot of balls right up to the net and they're taller than us, so we kept just giving them (scoring chances)," she said. "We just passed better and took care of the ball after the first set."

The win moves the Cardinals to 4-0 in the Central Lakes Conference, and likely sets up an unbeaten showdown with reigning CLC champion Rocori.

Coach Grussing, who has yet to beat the Spartans as Willmar's head coach, doesn't think her team should be sold short in this match that will likely decide the conference champion.

"I think this is our best chance (to beat them) she said. "We're definitely the underdogs but we're excited to be in this situation."

The Cardinals get a week off before the showdown with the Spartans, which is at 7 p.m. next Tuesday in Willmar. Rocori, which is currently 3-0 in the CLC, hosts Sauk Rapids Thursday.

Willmar 3, Sauk Rapids 0

Sauk Rapids (4-5)............................ 24 10 15

Willmar (6-3).............................. 26 25 25

Sauk Rapids

Stats not provided

Willmar

Serving (aces): Cami Sletta 5, Hannah Gallagher 2, Staci Banks 2, Addie Erickson 1... Set assists: Esther Grussing 35... Hitting (kills): Sletta 17, Carly Wedel 9, Heidi Sellmann 8, Gallagher 3, Grussing 2, Hannah Kobeinia 1, Caitlin Ogdahl 1... Blocking (aces): Sletta 1, Sellmann 1, Abby Volk 1... Digs (5 or more): Erickson 12, Gallagher 8, Sletta 7, Grussing 6