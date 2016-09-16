Roundup: Winter wins 100th as Cards improve to 8-0

WILLMAR — Willmar soccer coach Jeff Winter notched his 100th win with the Cardinals' boys and girls programs in a 5-3 boys' team win over Brainerd on Thursday at the Kennedy pitch.

Sakawe Shadoor and Jesus Nevarez both scored twice and had two assists as the Cardinals improved to 8-0.

The Cardinals also are ranked second among Class A schools based on Minnesota.Scores' QRF rankings behind only former section rival Mankato West. St. Paul Prep, Blake and Rochester Lourdes round out Class A's top five.

"It's a big deal," Winter said, adding that it's the team's best start to a season. "I'm really excited about it."

Winter is in his 10th season at Willmar. He coached the girls team for three years and is in his seventh as boys coach.

On Thursday, Brainerd opened the scoring on Tanner Larson's goal in the seventh minute, but Shadoor tied the game two minutes later on as assist from Jesus Nevarez.

The Cardinal pair switched roles for a 2-1 lead in the 15th minute, and Nevarez converted a header for a goal on a corner kick from Francis Winter in the 22nd minute for a 3-1 lead at the half.

Brainerd again struck first to begin a half, with Aden Davis scoring on a penalty kick in the 52nd minute.

But Fernando Zavala scored on an assist from Shadoor just 29 seconds after Davis' score to put the Cardinals' lead back up to two goals.

Shadoor and Nevarez teamed up again in the 59th minute to essentially ice the game. Brainerd's Mason Malone capped the scoring with a goal in the 65th minute.

Willmar goes for a ninth-straight win at Hutchinson at 4:15 p.m. Saturday.

Willmar 5, Brainerd 3

Brainerd................. 1 2 — 3

Willmar................... 3 2 — 5

FIRST HALF — B: Tanner Larson 7th minute ... W: Sakawe Shadoor (Jesus Nevarez) 9th minute ... W: Nevarez (Shadoor) 15th minute ... W: Nevarez (Francis Winter) 22nd minute

SECOND HALF — B: Aden Davis 52nd minute ... W: Fernando Zavala (Shadoor) 52nd minute ... W: Shadoor (Nevarez) 59th minute ... B: Mason Malone 65th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Brainerd: 11 ... Willmar: 17

GOALIE SAVES — Brainerd: Noah Sundberg 12 ... Willmar: Manny Obregon 8

DEFENSIVE SAVES — None

Girls Soccer

Brainerd 10, Willmar 0

Brainerd had a field day on the Willmar defense on Thursday, scoring five in each half at home.

The Cardinals couldn't get anything going, only managing two shots on goal to Brainerd's 13.

Willmar will get another chance on Monday with a home match against Becker.

Willmar (1-6)................. 0 0 — 0

Brainerd (6-0-1)................... 5 5 — 10

FIRST HALF — (1) Brainerd: Josie Kramer 7th minute (2) Brainerd: Bryn Waters 19th minute (3) Brainerd: Ally Smith 22nd minute (4) Brainerd: Ally Smith 27th minute (5) Brainerd: Emma Smith 33th minute

SECOND HALF — (6) Brainerd: Waters 41st minute (7) Brainerd: Kramer 44th minute (8) Brainerd: Emma Smith 64th minute (9) Brainerd: Emma Smith 70th minute (10) Brainerd: Abby Pohlkamp 72 minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Willmar: 2 ... Brainerd: 13

GOALIE SAVES — Willmar: Laura Christianson 2 ... Brainerd: Megan Tschida 2

DEFENSIVE SAVES — Willmar: Maddie Radermacher 1 ... Brainerd: none

Cross Country

LITTLE FALLS — An early season of dominance continued in a big way for the Willmar girls cross country team at Thursday's Lucky Lindy Invitational.

The Cardinals had three finishers in the top four and five in the top 12, as they finished 99 points better than meet runner-up Monticello, compiling a score of 30.

Jessa Hanson was Willmar's top performer, placing second in 18:48.16. Sophie Schmitz (3rd) and Kayla Rudie (4th) also finished in the top five, running times of 18:57.30 and 19:01.72.

Serena Monson (9th, 19:33.89) and Elsie Duininck (12th, 19:55.88) completed the scoring.

In the boys race, Willmar took sixth with 200 points. Sartell won with 59.

The Cardinals boys had one top-10 finisher in Hudeife Mire, who took 10th with a time of 16:57.18.

Lucky Lindy Invitational

GIRLS

Team scoring

(1) Willmar 30 (2) Monticello 129 (3) Hopkins 132 (4) Perham 134 (5) Brainerd 163 (6) Becker 172 (7) Moorhead 221 (8) Rocori 263 (9) Sartell 269 (10) Alexandria 283 (11) Bemidji 286 (12) St. Cloud Tech 305 (13) United North Central 353 (14) GNK 387 (15) Milaca 400 (16) Sauk Rapids 463 (17) Roseau 473 (18) Thief River Falls 522 (19) St. Cloud Cathedral 523 (20) Detroit Lakes 543 (21) St. Cloud Apollo 545 (22) Grand Rapids 561 (23) Fergus Falls 576 (24) Little Falls 647 (25) Foley 511

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Renae Anderson, H, 18:45.68 (2) Jessa Hanson, W, 18:48.16 (3) Sophie Schmitz, W, 18:57.30 (4) Kayla Rudie, W, 19:01.72 (5) Brynnan Covington, P, 19:13.64

WILLMAR— (2) Hanson 18:48 (3) Schmitz 18:57.30 (4) Rudie 19:01.72 (9) Serena Monson 19:33.89 (12) Elise Duininck 19:55.88

BOYS

Team scoring

(1) Sartell 59 (2) Hopkins 84 (3) Perham 84 (4) Bemidji 122 (5) Detroit Lakes 183 (6) Willmar 200 (7) Little Falls 206 (8) Alexandria 211 (9) Moorhead 241 (10) Rocori 310 (11) Brainerd 339(12) St. Cloud Cathedral 353 (13) St. Cloud Apollo 400 (14) St. Cloud Tech 409 (15) GNK 415 (16) Grand Rapids 446 (17) Becker 454 (18) Monticello 475 (19) Milaca 483 (20) Sauk Rapids 500 (21) Roseau 568 (22) Fergus Falls 579 (23) Foley 590 (24) United North Central 659 (25) Thief River Falls 670

Individual

TOP FIVE — (1) Seth Eliason, H, 15:52.61 (2) Isaac Berg, Bem, 16:25.11 (3) Tyler Moore, LF, 16:31.38 (4) Jacob Dickerson, P, 16:39.34 (5) Alex Nemeth, Sar, 16:40.34

WILLMAR— (10) Hudeife Mire 16:57.18 (19) Mason Wendt 17:21.72 (51) Mateo Marin-Mrea 18:03.78 (57) Cael Carlson 18:09.07 (64) Kyle Knofczynski 18:17.99 (84) Avery Smith 18:39.32

Swimming & Diving

Willmar 97, Rocori 89

The Willmar swimming and diving team snuck out with a victory at Rocori's home pool on Thursday thanks to a mid-meet rally.

Anna Backes finished first in the 100 yard freestyle and Moira Revier took first in the 100 backstroke while both helped to lead second place finishes in the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle.

Revier also finished second in the 50 freestyle with Backes taking second in the 200 freestyle.

Willmar swept the results in the 100 freestyle.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Rocori (Isabelle Schneider, Madalyn McElwee, Jordan Heinen, Jessa Okeson) 1:58.36 (2) Willmar (Moira Revier, Hannah Arnold, Abby McCormack, Amanda Mathiasen) 2:00.85

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Mabel Femrite, R, 2:22.75 (2) Anna Backes, W, 2:07.38

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Madalyn McElwee, R, 2:24.88 (2) Hannah Arnold, W, 2:30.04 (3) Kiana Gallinger, 2:37.32 (4) Ava Brogren, W, 2:46.07

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Jordan Heinen, R, 26.16 (2) Moira Revier, W, 26.47 (3) Abby McCormack, W, 27.32 (4) Edyn Saulsbury, W, 27.66

DIVING — (1) Erica Schramm, W, 219.00 (3) Olivia Welsh, W, 189.95

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Jordan Heinen, R, 1:07.14 (3) Grace Culshaw, W, 1:20.37 (4) Anna Peterson, 1:21.82

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Anna Backes, W, 57.87 (2) Abby McCormack, W, 59.58 (3) Amanda Mathiasen, W, 59.71

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Kiana Gallinger, W, 5:58.97

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Willmar (Amanda Mathiasen, Anna Backes, Edyn Saulsbury, Hannah Arnold) 1:46.64 (3) Willmar (Erica Schramm, Kiana Gallinger, Avery Welsh, Anna Peterson) 1:55.33

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Moira Revier, W, 1:05.42

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Hannah Spadgenske, R, 1:35.40 (2) Hannah Arnold, W, 1:16.19 (3) Edyn Saulsbury, W, 1:22.11 (4) Ava Brogren, W, 1:23.64

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Rocori (Jordan Heinen, Jessa Okeson, Madalyn McElwee, Isabelle Schneider) 3:52.90 (2) Willmar (Anna Backes, Amanda Mathiasen, Abby McCormack, Moira Revier) 3:57.96

Marshall 106, Montevideo 74

Montevideo grabbed four event wins in Thursday's 106-74 loss to Marshall in Montevideo.

The Thunder Hawks took first and second in the 200 yard medley relay, first led by Kyra Fokken.

Fokken went on to take first in the 100 yard backstroke and Nicole Feldhake took first in the 100 yard breaststroke.

The Thunder Hawks will be back in the pool on Tuesday at home against Sauk Centre.

200 MEDLEY RELAY — (1) Montevideo (Kyra Fokken, Nicole Feldhake, Ashton Pauling, Cortney Pauling) 2:09.80 (2) Montevideo (Rylee Schultz, Calysta Stenson, Alyssa Stultz, Greta Rongstad) 2:11.52

200 FREESTYLE — (1) Kelsey Appel, Mar, 2:17.02 (2) Alyssa Stultz, Mon, 2:17.62 (5) Madeline Gorham, Mon, 2:24.87

200 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY — (1) Hailey Brandt, Mar, 2:33.07 (2) Nicole Feldhake, Mon, 2:39.67 (4) Ashton Pauling, Mon, 2:46.05 (5) Greta Rongstad, Mon, 2:48.21

50 FREESTYLE — (1) Nyssa Bentz, Mar, 25.79 (4) Cortney Pauling, Mon, 28.57 (5) Rylee Schultz, Mon, 28.61

DIVING — (1) McKayla Streich, Mon, 156.45

100 BUTTERFLY — (1) Hailey Brandt, Mar, 1:09.39 (2) Kyra Fokken, Mon, 1:10.74 (3) Ashton Pauling, Mon, 1:12.55

100 FREESTYLE — (1) Nyssa Bentz, Mar, 54.61 (3) Cortney Pauling 1:02.57 (5) madeline Gorham, Mon, 1:05.65

500 FREESTYLE — (1) Kaylie Stucke, Mar, 5:47.27 (2) Alyssa Stultz, Mon, 6:15.40 (4) Greta Rongstad, Mon, 6:28.53

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Marshall (Abby Clarin, Hailey Brandt, Nyssa Bentz, Kaylie Stucke) 1:50.37 (2) Montevideo (Rylee Schultz, Kyra Fokken, Ashton Pauling, Nicole Feldhake) 1:51.56

100 BACKSTROKE — (1) Kyra Fokken, Mon, 1:15.89 (4) Anna Jermiason, Mon, 1:17.60

100 BREASTSTROKE — (1) Nicole Feldhake, Mon, 1:19.31 (4) Calysta Stenson, Mon, 1:25.13

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — (1) Marshall (Kelsey Appel, Meghan Bernardy, Abby Clarine, Nyssa Bentz) 4:03.90 (2) Montevideo (Cortney Pauling, Alyssa Stultz, Madeline Gorham, Greta Rongstad) 4:15.00