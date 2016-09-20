Roundup: Willmar tennis dominates Marshall

WILLMAR - Willmar tennis dominated Marshall on Monday afternoon. The Cardinals shut down the Tigers in the singles game, winning every match 6-0, 6-0.

Jordyn Swoboda, normally the Cardinals No. 4 option in singles, tried her hand at No. 2 doubles with Ashley Prahl and won handily 6-1, 6-3.

Though the match was another easy one for Willmar, Cardinal coach Jim Anderson said it's just as important to keep focus.

"The thing with these matches is we just need to get in and get out," Anderson said. "I tell the girls we just need to serve as normal and return as normal. Just play smart tennis then we can move on to the next."

They'll do just that today with another match against Sartell-St. Stephen at home.

Willmar 7, Marshall 0

Singles

(1) Cayle Hovland, W, def. Crista Schultze 6-0 6-0 (2) Elise Bierbaum, W, def. Rebekah Bergjord 6-0 6-0 (3) Lydia Morrell, W, def. Tori St. Aubin 6-0 6-0 (4) Chloe Hansen, W, def. Mackenzie Schultz 6-0 6-0

Doubles

(1) Kirah Kessler-Gross/Amanda Zuidema, W, def. Chisom Nwakama/Kelsey Boerbaum 6-1 6-1 (2) Ashley Prahl/Jordyn Swoboda, W, def. Kaylee Hofleek/Katie Ewing 6-1 6-3 (3) Olivia Corneil/Maddy Limbo, W, def. Rachel Vankeolen/Ana Schwarz 6-0 6-2

NLS 4, Sauk Centre 3

Ava Hanson was the unlikely hero in a 4-3 New London-Spicer win over Sauk Centre on Monday in New London.

Hanson was the last one on the courts with her team tied at 3-3 knowing her match would be the deciding one. After losing the first set 4-6, she roared back to win 6-1 in the second set and took the tiebreaker 10-7.

"Ava switched into determination mode in the second set and she didn't let down until the match was over," NLS coach Beth Pederson said. "She, like usual, was able to adjust her game to take charge of the match. I have never seen an eighth grader play such a calm, controlled tie-break."

Aside from Hanson, the Wildcats singles players struggled but the doubles were overpowering.

All three doubles matches were decided in straight sets with the Wildcats on top.

NLS has a tough road ahead of them with a matchup against Mound Westonka (11-3) today and another against No. 9 Litchfield (10-4) on Thursday.

Singles

(1) Morgan Kranz, S, def. Erin Loterbauer 6-2 6-3 (2) Melissa Zimmerman, S, def. April Groff 6-0 6-4 (3) Mria Jennissen, S, def. Ruby Parson 6-4 6-1 (4) Ava Hanson, N, def. Emily Primus 4-6 6-1 10-7

Doubles

(1) Kylie Thompson/Shea Oman, N, def. Hannah Mockros/Erica Middendorf 6-3 6-3 (2) Michelle Johnson/Emma Spors, N, def. Gabby Tschida/Sarah Marthaler 6-4 6-4 (3) Annika Spors/Jenna Proehl, N, def. Alexis Tate/Natalie Berndt 6-1 6-3

Minnewaska 7, LQPV/DB 0

Minnewaska tennis handled Lac qui Parle Valley/Dawson-Boyd comfortably on Monday afternoon in Glenwood, winning 7-0.

The Lakers won every set on the day including both No. 1 and 2 doubles and No. 4 singles that were decided 6-1, 6-3.

The closest match of the day came in No. 1 singles where Joelle Thorfinnson held on against Molly Hacker for a 7-6, 6-2 win.

Singles

(1) Joelle Thorfinnson, M, def. Molly Hacker 7-6 6-2 (2) Danielle Thorfinnson, M, def. Courtney Hanson 6-2 6-3 (3) Myranda Thoen, M, def. Ashtyn Oie 6-2 6-1 (4) Raelynn Wildman, M, def. Katie Breberg 6-1 6-3

Doubles

(1) Anna Vold/Greta Reichmann, M, def. Karissa Jahn/Kamryn Siedschlag 6-1 6-3 (2) Madelynn Reichmann/Aiden Riley, M, def. Anna Hacker/Jessica Sigdahl 6-1 6-3 (3) Cammy Mithun/Hannah Orlowski, M, def. Rachel Halvorson/Addi Oie 6-2 6-4

Volleyball

CMCS 3, Paynesville 2

Central Minnesota Christian School's Kalley Schwitter's blasted 31 kills and Kendra Brouwer had 10 to lead the Bluejays to a five-set victory over Paynesville on Monday in Prinsburg.

The Bluejays rallied from a 2-1 deficit to win 25-20 in the fourth set and 15-13 in the deciding game.

Ellie Greenwaldt had 44 set assists and also had 12 digs.

The Bluejays play at KMS in a Camden Conference match at 7:30 p.m. today.

Paynesville............................ 23 25 25 20 13

CMCS.............................. 25 23 18 25 15

Paynesville

Stats not provided

Central Minnesota Christian School

Serving (aces): Tori Orred 3, Kenna Ulferts 2, Hannah Nelson 2, Ellie Greenwaldt 1, Bailey Scott 1 ... Set assists: Greenwaldt 44, Kayla Ulferts 3 ... Hitting (kills): Kalley Schwitters 31, Kendra Brouwer 10, Kate Brown 6, Kayla Ulferts 3, Orred 2 ... Blocking (aces): Brown 2, Orred 1, Greenwaldt 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Nelson 24, Greenwaldt 12, Schwitters 12, Kenna Ulferts 12, Scott 11

Kimball 3, KMS 0

Life without Sam Gjerde began roughly for the Saints, who scored just 31 points in a three-set sweep.

Kimball established a dominant tone early, winning the opening set 25-5.

Lexi Lamecker had eight assists and eight digs in defeat for KMS.

KMS (8-3)............................ 5 14 12

Kimball (6-3).............................. 25 25 25

KMS

Serving (aces): Halie Nichols 1... Set assists: Lexi Lamecker 8... Hitting (kills): Tori Everson 6, Molly Jeppesen 4, Lydia Wagner 2, Alex Walsh 2, Lamecker 1... Blocking (aces): N/A... Digs (5 or more): Katie Krieger 11, Lamecker 8, Everson 6, Nichols 6

Kimball

Stats not provided

Wabasso 3, BOLD 0

Strong showing from Makayla Snow and Makenna Steffel weren't enough for BOLD to hang with Wabasso.

Steffel had 10 assists, 10 kills and 10 digs, while Snow added 11 assists, 11 digs, five kills and two aces for the Warriors, who've lost five of seven after a 5-0 start.

BOLD (8-6)............................ 19 17 18

Wabasso (10-4).............................. 25 25 25

BOLD

Serving (aces): Makayla Snow 2... Set assists: Makayla Snow 11, Makenna Steffel 10... Hitting (kills): Steffel 10, Taylor Sagedahl 7, Snow 5... Blocking (aces): Sagedahl 3, Snow 2, Steffel 1, Elsa Skeie 1... Digs (5 or more): Sagedahl 12, Snow 11, Emily Grass 11, Steffel 10

Wabasso

Stats not provided

BBE 3, Albany 1

BBE battled for a four-set win over Albany at home on Monday.

Albany only grabbed one set win that came in the second but the Jaguars showed resiliency with a 25-23 fourth set.

Tessa Halvorson had a big night, recording four aces and 32 set assists.

Albany (4-7)............................ 19 25 21 23

BBE (4-7).............................. 25 21 25 25

Albany

Stats not provided

BBE

Serving (aces): Tessa Halvorson 4, Sarah Feely 4, Ally Gruber 2, Hailey Braegelman 1, Karsee Kampsen 2 ... Set assists: Morgan Gronli 1, Halvorson 32, Kendra Schmitz 1, Braegelman 1, Kampsen 11 ... Hitting (kills): Gronli 15, Feely 8, Gruber 15, Schmitz 4, Katherine Mastey 4, Jordyn Steffensen 2 ... Blocking (aces): Gronli 2, Gruber 2, Schmitz 1, Mastey 1... Digs (5 or more): Gronli 13, Halvorson 6, Feely 5, Gruber 11, Braegelman 10, Kampsen 6