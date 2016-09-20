Missed opportunities doom Cards in loss to Becker

WILLMAR — Missed opportunities in the first half doomed the Willmar girls soccer team in a 4-1 loss to Becker on Monday at the Kennedy School field.

Hannah Johnson scored Willmar's only goal in the 63rd minute.

The Cardinals, who finished the night with a 12-8 shot advantage, had two prime scoring chances in the first half but came away empty on each.

Hannah Bollig got open in front of the net in the 12th minute but her header attempt sailed high.

Then, in the 36th minute, Johnson made a great move to get a clear shot but was turned away by Bulldog goalie Aiden Bauer, who made a terrific diving save. It was one of 11 shots she saved.

Though the Bulldogs also failed to convert open first half shots, they were able to find the net twice in the first 40 minutes.

Claire Voigt netted the game's first goal in the 17th minute, scoring on a great pass from Madeline Corey.

Corey then doubled the Becker lead with just 18 seconds remaining in the first half when she dribbled a shot by Willmar keeper Laura Christianson.

Corey and Voigt each added second goals in the second half.

Becker 4, Willmar 1

Becker (7-2)................. 2 2 — 4

Willmar (1-6)................... 0 1 — 1

FIRST HALF — (1) Becker: Claire Voigt (Madeline Corey) 17th minute ... (2) Becker: Corey 39th minute

SECOND HALF — (3) Willmar: Hannah Johnson 63rd minute ... (4) Becker: Corey 65th minute ... (5) Becker: Voigt 69th minute

SHOTS ON GOAL — Becker 8 ... Willmar 12

GOALIE SAVES — Becker: Aiden Bauer 11 ... Willmar: Laura Christianson 2

DEFENSIVE SAVES — Becker: NA ... Willmar: 2