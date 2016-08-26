Ridgewater rallies past Ellsworth, opens 2-0

Ridgewater's Hailey Leiding (left) and Catelyn Haug battle for a ball at the net in a match against Ellsworth at the Ridgewater Classic Friday. The Warriors opened the tourney 2-0. Clay Cunningham / Tribune

WILLMAR— After suffering an opening-set loss, Ridgewater rallied for three-straight wins to top Ellsworth in four games to finish 2-0 on the first day of the Ridgewater Volleyball Classic Friday.

The Warriors downed Ellsworth 21-25, 25-16, 25-17, 27-25.

Ridgewater opened the tourney with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-13 win over Riverland.

Ridgewater opens day two of the Classic today against face Lake Region at 1 p.m. before facing Central Lakes, which also went 2-0 Friday, at 4:30 p.m.

Central Lakes is currently ranked third in the NJCAA Division III poll. Ridgewater is fifth.

In the Ellsworth match, the Panthers were one point away from winning the fourth set twice but the Warriors answered every rally.

With her team up 24-23, Ellsworth's Alexis Charles hit her serve into the net. The Panthers were again in a position to win after a Catelyn Haug kill attempt went long.

But that would be the final point the Warriors allowed. Following a Baylie Kubesh kill, Haug atoned for her previous mistake, serving an ace off the top of the net to put the Warriors at match point.

Hailey Leiding then ended the set with a kill.

After dropping the opener, Ridgewater looked to be in danger of falling in an 0-2 hole as Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-8 lead in the second set.

But the Warriors closed with a furious rally, eventually scoring the final 11 points of the set. The momentum carried over to set three, where they never trailed and coasted to an eight-point victory.

Kubesh had 31 assists, five kills and was one five Warriors to have at least eight digs. She finished with 12.

Kiana Johnson had 13 kills and Leiding added 11.

Johnson, a freshman, saw an expanded role in the absence of team captain Natalie Feldhake, who missed the second match for personal reasons.

Against Riverland, Kubesh had 25 assists and tied Ashley Froelich with a team-leading six kills. Jamie Goblirsch, who had 20 digs against Ellsworth, led the team with 11 in the opener.

While not thrilled with his team's performance, head coach Joe Sussenguth did complement the way his team handled adversity Friday, saying they would need to consistently do so throughout the season.

"We got a lot of opportunities to challenge kids at different positions," he said. "That's what this team's going to be like. If someone's struggling, we've got players who can come in and step up to the challenge and compete."

Ridgewater 3, Ellsworth 1

Ellsworth............................ 25 16 17 25

Ridgewater (2-0).............................. 21 25 25 27

Ellsworth

Stats not provided

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Jamie Goblirsch 2, Catelyn Haug 2, Sadie Pingel 2, Baylie Kubesh 1... Set assists: Kubesh 31... Hitting (kills): Kiana Johnson 13, Hailey Leiding 11, Kubesh 5, Ashley Vealetzek 5, Haug 5, Two with 1... Blocking (aces): Leiding 1... Digs (5 or more): Goblirsch 20, Haug 16, Kubesh 12, Lexie Skoglund 11, Sadie Pingel 8

Ridgewater 3, Riverland 0

Riverland............................ 14 16 13

Ridgewater (1-0).............................. 25 25 25

Riverland

Serving (aces): Four with 1... Set assists: Marissa Hart... Hitting (kills): Samantha Siskow 5, Hope Landsman 4... Blocking (aces): None... Digs (5 or more): Allison Sharp 9, Siskow 7

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Kubesh 5, Haug 2, Natalie Feldhake 2, Skoglund 2, Goblirsch 1, Neumann 1... Set assists: Kubesh 25, Four with 1... Hitting (kills): Leiding 7, Kubesh 6, Haug 6, Froelich 6, Skoglund 4, Three with 2, Two with 1... Blocking (aces): Leiding and Skoglund 1... Digs (5 or more): Golirsch 11, Skoglund 9, Kubesh 5