Roundup: Warriors suffer first losses at DuPage tourney

GLEN ELLYN, Ill. — The Ridgewater volleyball team lost two matches on Saturday at the College of DuPage Tournament.

The Warriors, ranked No. 5 in NJCAA Division III, lost 3-1 to top-ranked Madison. Ridgewater also lost 3-0 to Harper, which was ranked No. 6 in the Division III preseason poll.

Ridgewater was scheduled to play two matches on Friday night but the Warriors bus broke down on Interstate 90 and the team was stranded for five hours.

"Despite the two losses, we were able to identify our weaknesses, as positional players and as a team," Warriors head coach Joe Sussenguth said. "We competed well against Madison and had our chances to force a fifth set. Even though these matches go down as losses, I think we gained experience that will help us improve moving forward."

The Warriors, now 6-2, play Anoka-Ramsey at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Coon Rapids.

Madison 3, Ridgewater 1

Ridgewater (6-2)............................13 25 21 23

Madison (9-1).............................. 25 21 25 25

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Baylie Kubesh 1, Hailey Leiding 1, Catelyn Haug 1, Lexie Skoglund 1 ... Set assists: Kubesh 33 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 3, Leiding 7, Haug 7, Ashley Froelich 8, Kiana Johnson 2, Ashley Vealetzek 10, Kallee Anderson 2 ... Blocking (aces): Haug 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Kubesh 6, Leiding 5, Jamie Goblirsch 16, Haug 9, Sadie Pingel 5, Skoglund 14

Madison

Serving (aces): Andrea Bauer 5 ... Set assists: Taylor Genthe 33 ... Hitting (kills): TeAnn Harms 12, Bauer 7 ... Blocking (aces): Natasha Swiggum 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Bauer 26, Kaitlin Mooney 22

Harper 3, Ridgewater 0

Harper............................ 25 25 25

Ridgewater (6-1).............................. 18 23 13

Harper

Serving (aces): Ariana Chelini 1 ... Set assists: Katelyn Sommers 31 ... Hitting (kills): Ellie Burzlaff 11, Sarah Udoni 8 ... Blocking (aces): Burzlaff 2, Kathryn Novy 2 ... Digs (5 or more): Kayla Mayer 20, Chelini 8

Ridgewater

Serving (aces): Haug 1, Pingel 1, Skoglund 1 ... Set assists: Kubesh 25 ... Hitting (kills): Kubesh 2, Leiding 7, Goblirsch 1, Haug 5, Ashley Froelich 6, Kiana Johnson 5, Vealetzek 7, Anderson 1 ... Blocking (aces): Leiding 1, Froelich 1 ... Digs (5 or more): Kubesh 8, Goblirsch 16, Haug 7, Pingel 6

Raymond Rockets golf tourney

The newly minted Class C amateur baseball state champions will be hosts to the annual Raymond Rockets Golf Tournament on Sept. 17 at the Hawk Creek Country Club in Raymond.

The tournament features four-person teams playing 18 holes. The $40-per-person entry fee includes green fees and lunch.

A shotgun start is at 10 a.m. There also is an optional Skins game.

Contact Ron Hoekstra at 320-979-1810 or call the Hawk Creek clubhouse at 320-967-4653.